Adult Leagues
Bowlero
Monday Twilight 9.26.22
Bruce Watts(182) 221, Randy Hulkovich (154) 206,192-578, Scott Leavitt (152) 192, Steve Barnes (145) 183, Danny Harris (176) 234, Kay Hunting (203) 228, Conner Taylor (151) 192, Pete Lister (137) 176, 178-501, Carol Popper (149) 182, Steve Hopkins (124) 163, Kyle Gunderson (184) 256, 213-612, Paul Gadbois (198) 224, 268-660, Steven Drouin (147) 170, Donald Blakely (150) 191, Tom Downs (139) 169, Tabatha Doggett (119) 159, JD Bell (160) 193, Robert Barnes (177) 235.
Daytime Friends 9.28.22
Jeanie Hunting (133) 160, Toni Ward (143) 170, Brian Dayley (180) 225, Jim Doffing (128) 155, Bob Taylor (166) 199, Dennis Sierk (170) 229, Brad Park (138) 173, Scott Emery (194) 227.
Ryan Ellis Construction Ladies League 9.21.22
Alyson Triplett (126) 182, Courtney Holland (119) 147, Tabatha Doggett (122) 159, Vickie NeSmith (159) 191, 194, Heidi Rice (170) 224, Linda Kienlen (129) 171, Kristina Alldredge (155) 188, Andrea Gilstrap (166) 195.
Elks Commercial 9.22.22
Roger Smart (165) 181, Jakob Smart (166) 197, 193, Colter Griffe (116) 154, Britton Gould (171) 197, Amber Rodriguez (124) 153, 163-459, Ryan Scott (155) 190, Mark Mansfield (181) 209, Kristin Hawke (73) 110, Jordyn Snarr (100) 133, Nick Layland (118) 242, 171, 206-619, Dan Vogt (205) 247, Paul Nelson (160) 200, Scott Nelson (172) 221, 201, LeAnn Marudas (131) 169, Bruce Fullmer (176) 206, Cory Marudas (176) 205, Matt Holverson (187) 223, Jason Jacobsen (173) 200, Stephanie Wilding (163) 205, Montie Carter(211) 258, 290-775, Manny Rodriguez (153) 184, 183, Luis Atriano (134) 179, 202-537, Taylor Cole (153) 200, Audie Trudell (147) 210, EV Torres (110) 170-409, Brad Foster (218) 256, Greg Repose (175) 223, 216-632, Mari Carver (92) 135, Nick Defilinnis.
Idaho Furnace Plumbing Source 9.30.22
Kay Hunting (210) 289-632, Chase Luce 300-722, Joe Shaw( 170) 213, Cora Earley (156) 220, Dave Phetteplace (196) 204, Bill Wolf (196) 213,215-604, Colt Luce (215) 275, Mike Sayer( 189) 204, Luke Gray (149) 200, Randy Haywood II (209) 255-605, Jeremy Schow (221) 269, 259-739, Sam Keller (183) 203, Jason R. Winegar (174) 201, Amber Wilkinson (140) 168.
Homestead Lanes
Sunday Northgate Transmission 9.25.22
Paul Nelson (158) 198, DJ Hancock (199) 227, 225-665, Brigitte Sanow (91) 162, Mike Kalipetis (152) 184, Dan Sanow (157) 194, Nate Kinney (177) 211, 245-635, Andrew High (183) 211, Deb Wetherald (130)184, 185-466, Robert Lueloff (203) 225, 238-665, Scout Bowen (147) 172, Tanner Cunningham (124) 198, 230-540, Fred Smith (214) 257, 235-718, Robert Kokrda (209) 256, 234-726.
Skyline Sundowners 9.22.22
Jackie Kolbet (120) 146, Kelly Hodges (152) 182, Robert Hodges (170) 202, Michael Larsen (164) 205, 190, Brian Andersen (138) 180, 178-509, Tim Finup (191) 254, Kelly Shaw (169) 200, Lori Stanger (175) 212, Todd Lowe (190) 216, Camille Bird (81) 110, Amber Hillman (153) 180, Travis Jensen (178) 246, Taylor Kolbet (193) 229, Bruce Watts (185) 214, 270-664, Mary Wray (130) 160, Scott Wray (146) 172, Layne Wray (169) 196, Brett McIntire (182) 234-626, Kenyon Furrows (140) 179.
Skyline Sundowners 9.29.22
Amanda Richan (167) 199, Ryland Jackman (163) 200, Kellie Shaw (153) 181, Kelly Shaw (173) 244, Lori Stanger (175) 212, Michael Tetley (169) 195, Jim Leonard (160) 198, 203-558, Tyler Tetley (194) 223, Crystal Haggard (141) 166, Trevor Olsen (164) 200, Layne Wray (170) 198, Tim Finup (191) 237, Brett McIntire (188) 233, Kenyon Furrows (146) 174, Greg Furrows (181) 244, 212-661, Amber Hillman (155) 182, 194, Jackie Kolbet (121) 168-438, Carol Kolbet (139)174, Todd Lowe (190) 231, Travis Jensen (178) 207.
