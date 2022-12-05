Adult Leagues
Bowlero Lanes
Monday Twilight 11.18.22
Ben Shearer(125) 181-452, Kaleb Shearer(148) 181, Dan Edwards(103) 131, Jamie Johnson(156) 233, Zach Hulkovich(101) 130, Gary Hobbs(144) 182, Teresa Lane(112) 138, Tyrel Rawlins(129) 171, Braxten Gray(135) 201, Roberto Monfa(197) 223, Ashleigh Dygert(128) 156, Raymond Mallo(143) 171, Jackie Nelson(155) 197, Wayne Harding(146) 183, Scott Leavitt(146) 177, Chris Woods(181) 201, 243-642, Adam Horning(184) 279, Jim Leonard(151) 196, Bruce Watts(186) 213, Larry Stevens(177) 207, Clint Murphy(185) 232, 200, Jon Plunkett(138) 195, 166-484, Paul Gadbois(204) 231, Jeremy Barnes(162) 200, Dave Elliott(185) 235, Danny Harris(182) 211, Donald Blakely(137) 168, Wyatt Day(166) 197.
Survivor 11.29.22
Shuree Smock(162) 202, Kenneth Smock(194) 247, Leeann Christensen(124) 169, Vickie NeSmith(172) 220, 223, 179-622, Tony French(220) 255, Ray French(207) 252, Haylie Sanders(89) 117, Dawn Anderson(162) 212, Charles Anderson(180) 226, Kay Hunting(203) 245, 278, 244-767, Jason Rhodes(201) 246, Brooklyn Empey(184) 213, Warren Swartz(208) 260, Michael McCormick(202) 236, Clint Murphy(180) 212, Shane Murphy(191) 224, Roy Kennedy II(115) 139, Jeff Schow Jr(166) 207, 208, Michael Bower(137) 180, Angela Harrison(125) 156, DJ Hancock(182) 246, 216, Lee Keating(185) 220, Fred Smith(207) 256, Grant Gohr(163) 191, 190, Garrett Thacker(134) 171, Randy Foster(129) 193, 150, 154-497, Taylor Cole(153) 203, 214.
Daytime Friends 11.30.22
Richard Pingry(191) 266, Dolores Taylor(137) 166, 155-465, Bob Taylor(164) 194, 226-579, Scott Emery(191) 224, Juanita Davis(108) 148, Jim Yoson(174) 200.
Java Express Wednesday Scratch 11.30.22
Mark Mansfield 260-721, Mason Haggard 277-697, TJ Robbins 278-673, Tony French 258-658, Brady Holverson 248-653, Heather Sharp 227-642.
Ryan Ellis Construction Ladies League 11.16.22
Valerie Hansen(129) 179, Debra Wetherald(159) 217, Kaytin Keyes(149) 175, Vickie NeSmith(170) 200, Jeri Carter(137) 175, Kerry Watts(134) 172, Timi Frongner(147) 177, Linda Kienlen(125) 157, Elizabeth Mansfield(159) 192, Karen Kinney(156) 184, 187, Terri Kelly(149) 205.
Elks Commercial 11.17.22
Kayla Hamilton(96) 124, DJ Hacking(158) 247, 191-601, David Hancock(188) 233, Jakob Smart(164) 236-576, Kevin Woodrome(115) 154, Britton Gould(166) 203, Shuree Oward(142) 184, Andrea Chamberlian(125) 158, Mike Sweatt(134) 179, Elizabeth Mansfield(157) 182, Yoni Rodriguez(144) 182, Dan Vogt(209) 247, Scott Nelson(198) 256, 234-671, Melissa McNeal(129) 172, 155, Alisha Passey(113) 147, Nicole Johnson(130) 179, 155, Dax Wakley(123) 149, Nikole Wakley(127) 153, Bruce Fullmer(202) 254, Matt Holverson(203) 229, Erin Jacobsen(131) 174, Montie Carter(201) 236, 246-706, Araveli Rodriguez(118) 151, 157, Audie Trudell(147) 188, Jake Murray(143) 173, 177, 181-531, Ev Torres(112) 141, Randall Slocum(160) 201, Kendra DeFilippis(117) 155, 141, Patrick Dixon(177) 212, 229, Michael Steiakavich(133) 174.
Idaho Furnace and Plumbing Source 12.2.22
Wyatt Day(170) 200, Meghan Biggs(88) 124, Lance Brunson(165) 203, Luke Gray(155) 186, Colt Luce(222) 258, Dennis Johnson(154) 194, Bart Muir(170) 212, Amanda Luce(165) 194, Dave Elliott(193) 223, Kay Hunting(211) 246, Fred Smith(197) 247-711, Cari Luce(126) 190, Dennis Luce(184) 244, Sam Keller(189) 225, Mike Heights(177) 232, Dave Phetteplace(196) 257, Matt Goodson(144) 245-567, Randy Haywood II(209) 256, 246-667, Janie Welch(116) 148, Robert Barnes(162) 235, Adam Horning(193) 260.
Homestead Lanes
Sunday Northgate Transmission 11.27.22
Kamiko Seay(193) 245, 246-695, Tyler Norris(205) 245, 236-675, Robert Lueloff(202) 239, Glen Hansen(178) 223, 206, Wyatt Day(183) 216, Cad Christensen(183) 213, Bob Taylor(169) 216, Ken Rhodes(165) 212, Harry Wetherald(208) 235, Billie Roth(143) 171, Brandon Reyes(146) 198, Tanner Cunningham(159) 201, Adam Trappa(151) 181, Jason Nelson(181) 213.
Skyline Sundowners 12.1.22
Larry Stevens(173) 242, Carol Kolbet(144) 169, Melvin Cromwell(164) 191, Todd Lowe(192) 242, Mary Wray(132) 178, 189-506, Chris Woods(186) 225, Bruce Watts(199) 237, Kelly Shaw(185) 219, Dennis Shaw(165) 190, Mason Haggard(196) 222, Jessica Lachance(134) 174, Michael Tetley(169) 205, Jim Leonard(167) 202.
Saturday Youth Adult 11.19.22
Rodnie Robbins(131) 163, TJ Robbins(198) 226, Angela Johnson(119) 150, Jake Jenson(175) 201, 202.
