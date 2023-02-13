Adult Leagues
Bowlero Lanes
Monday Twilight 2.6.23
Jon Plunkett(141) 171, George Howell(140) 167, Tom Downs(149) 210, Korey Kolbet(134) 169, Larry Stevens(178) 205, Braxten Gray(135) 175, Tonya Shearer(124) 154, 167-440, Ralph Johnson(156) 212, Kori Johnson(124) 171, Kyle Gunderson(194) 219, Mason Haggard(194) 255, Dave Elliott(192) 222, Andrew Goodman(154) 205, Steven Drouin(154) 192, Scott Emery(184) 222, Conner Taylor(159) 189, Clint Murphy(193) 236, 231, Brian Haga(176) 205, 213, Scott Wray(148) 177, Dave Jones(163) 189.
Survivor 2.7.23
Randy Foster(131) 163, Clint Murphy(186) 237, Tom Yazel(193) 202, 228, 223-653, Chicquita Crane(147) 174, Jamie Sanow(204) 269, Kenneth Smock(188) 216, Randy Landon(177) 204, Bryon Fricks(170) 217, Scott Emery(187) 220, Caleb Goodson(102) 137, Ray Keating(148) 177, Lee Keating(189) 226, Jeff Schow Jr(171) 201, Jeff Schow SR(163) 223, Angela Harrison(126) 159, 162, 100-421.
Ryan Ellis Construction Ladies League 2.7.23
Pat French(167) 210, Valerie Hansen(134) 173, Debra Wetherald(162) 195, 188, Tabatha Doggett(129) 196, Courtney Holland(125) 154, 152, Vanessa Kokrda(175) 227, Rosie Seymour(145) 179, Denise Anderson(125) 176, Kristiana Alldredge(158) 188, Janet Farnes(168) 219.
Elks Commercial 2.2.23
Kellie Toomer(109) 134, Bob Curran(159) 190, Jamie Sanow(213) 246, Dolores Taylor(137) 167, Bob Taylor(157) 211, 206, 209-626, David Hancock(188) 223, Colter Griffel(117) 167, Kevin Woodrome(117) 149, 200-485, Jimmie James(199) 233, Miranda Webb(137) 178, Mike Sweatt(142) 209, 256-623, Elizabeth Mansfield(160) 204, Shawn Bennett(168) 203, Mark Mansfield(182) 226, Mel Murdock(153) 191, Katelyn Summers(91) 135, Jdee Bell(158) 184, Nick Layland(182) 212, Paul Nelson(169) 244, Jason Nelson(186) 234, Alisha Passey(114) 146, Nicole Johnson(133) 185, Rick Rogers(147) 177, Jeff Cooke(152) 191, Tracey Mitchell(157) 192, Nikole Wakley(126) 155, Danny McComb(124) 158, Jason Jacobson(187) 256, Tony Thompson(160) 189, Jake Murray(151) 182, Josh Woodaer(193) 235, Brad Foster(217) 247, Zachary Rackleff(145) 170, Coury Dorn(121) 166, Ray Mallo(164) 193, Joe Trujeque(145) 189.
Idaho Furnace Plumbing Source 2.10.23
Robert Barnes(165) 215, 211, 196-622, Jdee Bell(164) 204, Carlin Fiesthamel(174) 215, Matt Holverson(189) 204, Randy Haywood(208) 246, 246, 223-696, Kay Hunting(210) 247, 266-717, Scott Emery(184) 202, 223-608, TJ Gohr(173) 216, Chase Luce(223) 279, 244-707, Bill Wolf(204) 255-646.
Moonlighters 1.27.23
Kirk Hart(161) 194, Jody Boline(172) 203, Marianne Boline(147) 177, Kelly Green(158) 208-655, Don Apple(200) 254, Chris Gudger(123) 157, Michael Richards(172) 213.
Homestead Lanes
Jolly Seniors 2.7.23
Wayne Burnett(162) 215, Tony Romero(165) 254, Bobby McCutchen(167) 244, Roger Smart(168) 226.
Mixed Nuts 2.7.23
Austin Kohler(181) 213, 211, Chris Bird(153) 207, Kim Summer(161) 220, Scott Barry(184) 237, Glen Hansen 202, 211, Dusty Gillins 212, Mason Haggard 213, 219, Andy Snider 234, Ken Yelenovsky 225, 203, Chris Derricott 223, Lou Figueria 211, DC Haggard 240, Mario Brassinga 205, Ron Smith 257.
Golden Age 2.2.23
DeAnn Dees(123) 184, Bob Toll(147) 172, Molly Graeber(117) 148, Tom Rhodes(137) 189, Rich Lampi(153) 184, Betty Evers(148) 183, 183-523, Wayne Burnett(169) 201.
Molly Greaber(118) 147, Sharon Lampi(159) 224, 192-594, Bobby McCutchen(175) 201, DeAnn Dees(124) 172, Charlie Nishiguchi(189) 232, Darryl Murphy(166) 206, Bill Armstrong(166) 207.
Skyline Sundowners 2.9.23
Brett McIntire(187) 202, Derek Furrows(177) 224, 233-611, Kelly Hodges(143) 170, Logan Holverson(162) 197, 188, Scott Wray(150) 190, Layne Wray(179) 289, 217-687, Kristi Stetz(91) 120, Whittney McKelley(101) 128, Anthony Jefferies(183) 247, 212-662, Marvin Jackman(179) 212, Taylor Kolbet(186) 207, 212, Carol Kolbet(147) 175, Melvin Cromwell(161) 206, Todd Lowe(190) 230, Michael Larsen(168) 195, Danielle Larsen(158) 194, 189, 189-572, Julie Finup(169) 208, Brett McIntire(187) 233, 217-645, Derek Furrows(179) 222, Greg Furrows(194) 225, Tyler Tetley(195) 237, Roger Lehman(202) 237, 234-694, Marvin Harrell(199) 226.
Saturday Morning Youth Adult 2.4.23
TJ Robbins(199) 224, Angela Jenson(124) 167, 147, Alex Hartley(183) 211, Damon Hartley(185) 241, Harley Henry(164) 185, Mary Henry(170) 228, JD Henry(187) 213, Brilei Drouin(92) 118, Calyn Drouin(73) 108, Steven Drouin(156) 224, Ellie Snider(68) 102.
Tournaments
IFJBT February Qualifier
A Division: 1st Place Randy Haywood, 2nd Place Steven Gleason, 3rd Place Allisa Alldredge, 4th Place Gavan Anderson; B Division: 1st Place Austin Prince, 2nd Place Paxton Wilkins, 3rd Place Brynnlee Anderson; C Division: 1st Place Mirabel Johnson, 2nd Place (tie) Davin Wilkins, 2nd Place (tie) Tracyn Standley
Scores: Harley Henry (157) 195, Kodie Perrenoud (143) 174, Gavan Anderson (154) 203-187-185, Alex Hartley (172) 223-200, Quinton Azevedo (164) 201, Steven Gleason (145) 188-178-228, Jacob Sayer (164) 191-192, Treyson Barnes (153) 246, Chasitie Robbins (152) 197-179, Randy Haywood (174) 212-213-267, Brynnlee Anderson (130) 165, Kaden McInelly (124) 155, Rodnie Robbins (125) 179, Allisa Alldredge (172) 223-204-221, Tracyn Standley (103) 149, Cidnie Robbins (149) 180-217, Kendrick Azevedo (125) 181, Brian Sheppard (96) 117, Gweneth Alldredge (98) 132, Conner Andrus (170) 190-259, Austin Prince (123) 185-166-151, Oaklee Luce (136) 162-168, Karson Carter (141) 179, Andrew Carter (147) 184-181, Davin Wilkins (100) 120-122, Paxton Wilkins (101) 130-148, Chase Johnson (123) 143, Heidi Resare (71) 102, Mirabel Johnson (34) 81.
