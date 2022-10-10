Adult Leagues
Bowlero
Monday Twilight 10.3.22
Ralph Johnson(157) 204, Kori Johnson(120) 171, Mary Poole(121) 154, Jim Leonard(154) 207, Larry Stevens(172) 201, 241-570, Kaleb Shearer(132) 221, 175-570, Joseph Rawlins(111) 157, Gary Hobbs(140) 175, Joseph Webster(159) 201-545, Wyatt Day(159) 192, 203-576, Pete Lister(144) 177, 219, 189-585, John Slater(169) 223, 204-607, Robert Barnes(177) 255, Steve Barnes(143) 192, Dave Elliott(187) 220, Danny Harris(176) 223.
Bowlero Survivor 10.4.22
Jamie Sanow(189) 247, Dawna Howard(99) 168, Brooklyn Empey(170) 214, Jeff Schow Sr.(149) 207, 180, Matt Davis(158) 210, 191, Ray French(203) 268, Dawn Anderson(155) 192, Kay Hunting(185) 300, 246, Diane Stedham(115) 146, Robert Lueloff(203) 230, 233, Kenneth Smock(186) 279, 221, Chicquita Crane(137) 184, 176.
Daytime Friends 10.5.22
Ally Parris(111)136, Kay Hunting(216) 300, Toni Ward(146) 183, Lauri Smith(167) 206,190,200-596, Jim Yoson(172) 213, Barbara Tyler(109) 132, Joyce Lathe(118) 148, Mary Poole(121) 150, Dolores Taylor(134) 184, Bob Taylor(169) 213, Jeanine Bruinsma(122) 146.
Ryan Ellis Construction Ladies League 9.28.22
Elisa Smith(117) 144, 162-432, Valerie Hansen(133) 160, Courtney Holland(119) 162 143, Tabatha Doggett(124) 164, Lori Strayer(151) 189, Amanda Richan(165) 195, Timi Frongner(149) 193, Rosie Seymour(139) 197, Jeneanne Smiith(142) 183, Robyn Hansen(134) 164, Carmen Mills(187) 222, Randi Bonnell(152) 179, April Keerkens(119) 146, 144.
Elks Commercial 9.29.22
Hayden Erickson(151) 179, Bob Taylor(167) 194, Josh Ledbetter(118) 146, Ryan Scott(161) 201, Jason Bottles(141) 172, Dan Vogt(210) 257, Theresa Nelson(129) 163, Scott Nelson(200) 237, Traci Widerburg(104) 133, Cami Dixon(111) 136, Omar Vega(135) 165, Dax Wakley(119) 166, 154, Jasmine Hill(98) 128, LeAnn Marudas(131) 171, Bruce Fullmer(201) 229, Aleah Lattin(120) 175, 152, 160-487, Sean Lattin(182) 212, 213, Taylor Cole(172) 212, Josh Woodard(194) 223, Ev Torres(110) 147, Brittany Foster(116) 155, Justin Foster(172) 233, 237-665 , Remes Stewart(148) 178, Coury Dorn(112) 177, Mari Carver(98) 129, Phil Ozmun(164) 196, 192.
Idaho Furnace Plumbing Source 10.7.22
Bill Wolf(196) 223, 244-667, Sam Keller(181) 225, 234, 202-661, Dave Elliott(191) 266, Fred Smith(196) 226, 244-623, Cora Early(156) 204, Matt Holverson(187) 225, Chris Karsh(150) 202, Randy Haywood II(209) 241, 226-646, Bart Muir(174) 201, Cory Marudas(186) 234, 223-605, Bruce Fullmer(176) 213, 202, 235-650.
Homestead Lanes
Sunday Northgate Transmission 10.2.22
Glen Hansen(178) 203, Wyatt Day(185) 223, Tanner Cunningham(143) 215, David Hunt(172) 219, JD Seay(152) 180-527, Tyler Norris(197) 255, 246(683), Ken Rhodes(169) 202, DJ Hancock(213) 239, Theresa Nelson(142) 179,185-529, Paul Nelson(168) 203, Nate Kinney(189) 215, Jayden Wheeler(103) 136, Garrett Poncho(160) 206, Deb Wetherald(148) 193.
Golden Age 9.29.22
Charlie Nishiguchi(154) 209, Joyce Gohr(126) 165, Rob Chace(212) 246, Brent Dees(176) 244, Wayne Burnett(171) 199, Sharon Lampi(157) 194-553, Tom Rhodes(129) 154.
Golden Age 10.6.22
Betty Evers(153) 203, Charlie Nishiguchi(154) 213, 195-575, Maurice Gentillon(123) 158, Brent Dees(180) 223, Phil Docken(169) 203, Tom Rhodes(131) 163.
Skyline Sundowners 10.6.22
Jessica Lachance(137) 187, Amber Hillman(159) 188, Marvin Jackman(182) 242, 210-645, Ryland Jackman(165) 220, 192-584, Taylor Kolbet(193) 226, Trevor Olsen(168) 206, Layne Wray(171) 204, 204, Brett McIntire(190) 224, Kaylee Furrows(108) 133, Greg Furrows(189) 214, 206, Kelly Shaw(177) 202, 202, Lori Stanger(173) 221, 213-598, Jim Kolbet(172) 206, Carol Kolbet(143) 180, Lacey Bieker(153) 200, Melvin Cromwell(158) 234, 218-610, Patti Jensen(150) 185, Jim Leonard(165) 193, 209.
Saturday Youth Adult 10.1.22
Shad Gohr(162) 218, Chasitie Robbins(169) 196, Cidnie Robbins(160) 180, Cassie Robbins(162) 188, Rodnie Robbins(130) 151, Curtis Robbins(199) 225, Jake Jenson(167) 204, Alex Hartley(151) 201, Damon Hartley(194) 227, Harley Henry(160) 180, Joslin Ridener(71) 95, Steven Gleason(188) 226, Andy Snider(194) 235, Brekyn Follett(144) 165.
