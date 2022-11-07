Adult Leagues Bowlero Lanes
Monday Twilight 10.31.22
Steve Barnes(151) 208-527, Dave Elliott(180) 239-607, Kay Hunting(210) 239, Randy Hulkovich(163) 190, Jason Nelson(185) 248, Gary Hobbs(142) 189, George Howell(139) 192, Tyler Shearer(148) 187, 176-524, Tonya Shearer(135) 164, Tyrel Rawlins(129) 178, Joseph Rawlins(115) 141, Carol Popper(149) 180, Dave Siebert(129) 171, 174-465, Jacki Nelson(148) 167, 202-502, Bruce Watts(184) 231, Ashleigh Dygert(122) 175, Chrissy Johnson(128) 157, Jamie Johnson(154) 193, 178, Joseph Webster(169) 205, Sue Jones(134) 160, Dave Jones(160) 196, Roberto Monfa(193) 256, 235, Tim Hopkins(145) 173, Kyle Gunderson(204) 235.
Surivior 11.1.22
Michael Bower(137) 162, Angela Harrison(115) 141, 159, 157-457, DJ Hancock(183) 215, Taylor Cole(152) 200, 227, 173-600, Dawna Howard(107) 152, Randy Landon(175) 208, Brooklyn Empey(181) 213, Jeremy Barnes(162) 190, Brandi Warnke(119) 180, Ray Keating Sr(134) 168, Michelle Mallow(128) 167, Lee Keating(181) 213, 241, 222-676, Tony French(218) 238, 246, Jamie Sanow(197) 256, Fred Smith(204) 236, 263, Shuree Smock(160) 193, Robert Lueloff(208) 244, 245, Garrett Thacker(122) 156, Sandy Bauer(132) 167, Brian Frickey(149) 185, Cad Christenson(168) 200, Brodi Sakota(157) 242, 201- 704, Kay Hunting(195) 279, 224, Dan Vogt(202) 248.
Daytime Friends 11.2.22
Toni Ward(149) 194, Scott Emery(189) 211, 221-612, Chris Woods(193) 248, 214-666, Brian Dayley(194) 224, Richard Pingry(188) 225, Jeanie Hunting(143) 177, Fred Smith(210) 249, 269-745, Rose Doffing(137) 167, Kay Hunting(213) 242, 234-689.
Elks Commercial 10.27.22
Kellie Toomer(105) 143, Dave Ossman(157) 191, Teresa Lane(129) 166, Mike Smart(172) 206, Roger Smart(155) 200, 186-564, Colter Griffel(113) 156, Josh Ledbetter(120) 180, Kevin Woodrome(114) 150, Jimmie James(191) 236, Britton Gould(162) 202, Jeff Randall(119) 167, Katie Morse(84) 119, Shawn Bennett(173) 224, 205-611, Jordyn Snarr(108) 148, Yoni Rodriguez(137) 167, Brad Bassett(151) 191, Tyson Layland(143) 178, Jdee Bell(150) 200, 226-583, Dan Vogt(201) 271, 226-687, Jason Nelson(176) 211, 234-608, Jacquie Dixon(66) 98, Nicole Johnson(127) 158, Omar Vega(142) 169, Danny McComb(111) 142, Cory Marudas(177) 223, Matt Holverson(199) 231, 235, Jason Jacobsen(176) 225, Josh Woodard(194) 244, EV Torres(104) 139, 176-433, Justin Foster(200) 236, 244, 246-726, DJ Hacking(158) 205, Gage Nelson(157) 206, Gabriela Jones(103) 149, Kendra DeFilippis (110) 136.
Idaho Furnace Plumbing Source 11.4.22
Chris Vetch(164) 203, Sam Keller(187) 266, 222-675, Mike Sayer(197) 215, Joe Shaw(173) 211, Zach Shaw(168) 268, Dave Elliott(189) 209, 201, Fred Smith(193) 234, Jason Winegar(171) 212, 217-613, Carlin Fiesthamel(171) 207, Dave Phetteplace(198) 213, 213-708, Bill Wolf(216) 223, 236-700, Chase Luce(208) 225, 222, 236, Amanda Luce(167) 205, Randy Haywood II(210) 254-639, Colt Luce(220) 256, Matt Holverson(195) 234, 213, 227-674, Cora Earley(171) 213, Chris Kersh(152) 212, Dennis Luce(180) 206, 246-611.
Moonlighters 10.28.22
Michael Richards(161) 191, Shane Brown(145) 177, Don Cole(131) 165, Taylor Cole(164) 222.
Homestead Lanes
Sunday Northgate Transmission 10.30.22
Ken Rhodes(172) 213, DJ Hancock(208) 247, Shuree Smock(166) 192, Kenneth Smock(180) 216, Garrett Poncho(168) 203, 229-605, Robert Lueloff(205) 236, Scott Emery(181) 211, 224-628, Paul Nelson(173) 217, 246-609, Cad Christensen(181) 222, 208-629, Jamie Sanow(205) 245, Michael Richards(170) 216, Adam Trappa(160) 193, Billie Roth(139) 189.
Jolly Seniors 11.1.22
Betty Evers(143) 193, 194, Charles Nishiguchi(173) 245.
Golden Age 10.20.22
Brent Dees(185) 214, Darryl Murphy(162) 210, Carol Mecham(127) 160, 197-496, Reed Holverson(149) 190, Sharon Lampi(160) 189.
Golden Age 10.27.22
Dewaine Haggard(143) 168, Bob Toll(149) 174, Rob Chace(206) 244, Reed Holverson(152) 197, Wayne Burnett(170) 244, Brent Dees(186) 218.
Skyline Sundowners 11.3.22
Jim Leonard(164) 193, Kenyon Furrows(145) 186, 177-531, Amanda Richan(167) 223, Taylor Kolbet(186) 223, Dennis Shaw(166) 193, Michael Larsen(162) 222-567, Kristi Stetz(88) 133, Camille Bird(86) 119, 115-333, Darryl Murphy(174) 212, Crystal Haggard(142) 179, 167, Candis Bishoff(170) 205, Brian Andersen(146) 222-542, Todd Lowe(193) 232, Patti Jensen(152) 179, 182, Travis Jensen(178) 203, Ron Ashton(159) 200, 202-558, Debbie Young(128) 170, Larry Stevens(189) 234.
Saturday Youth Adult 10.29.22
Spencer Gohr(128) 173, Shad Gohr(172) 211, Kodie Perrenoud(155) 193, Amanda Luce(160) 190, Chasitie Robbins(163) 196, Brynnlee Anderson(136) 160, Brian Sheppard(102) 128, Alex Hartley(178) 201, Harley Henry(163) 193, 195, Calyn Drouin(70) 108, Danielle Larsen(181) 212, Mady Berrett(143) 176, Ellie Snider(58) 84, Josh Ridener(140) 166.
