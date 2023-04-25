Adult Leagues
Bowlero Lanes
Monday Twilight 4.17.23
Carol Popper(152) 202, Wyatt Day(172) 201, Joseph Webster(170) 200, Donald Blakely(148) 197, Korey Kolbet(136) 164, Danny Harris(181) 221, 216-647, Dave Elliott(195) 253, Tim Hopkins(138) 163, 215-507, Braxten Gray(138) 172, 193-524, Jim Leonard(150) 222, Jacki Stevens(142) 178, Bruce Watts(184) 214, Larry Stevens(181) 226, Kaleb Shearer(148) 190, Tonya Shearer(132) 167, Steven Drouin(152) 221-531, Ralph Johnson(158) 197, Jamie Johnson(160) 193, Jackie Nelson(154) 201-541, JDee Bell(163) 201, Adam Horning(198) 241, Conner Taylor(158) 197, 219-566, Clint Murphy(194) 222, Raymond Mallo(169) 243, 215-641.
Survivor 4.18.23
Haylie Sanders(90) 109, 124, 111-346, Kenneth Clark(130) 169, Heather Shortsleeve(138) 144, 163, 182-489, Vickie NeSmith(171) 211, Steve Drouin(154) 180, Jeff Schow SR(164) 190, Jeremy Schow(214) 239, Caleb Goodson(101) 137, Lee Keating(194) 240, 218, Carmen Mills(180) 203, Ryan Ellis(174) 210, 214, Wes Mills(206) 228, 256, 239-723, Taylor Cole(159) 190, Warren Swartz(199) 244, 215, Tom Yazel(193) 226, 216, 233-675, Jeremy Barnes(168) 255, 177, 201-633, Jeremy Sampson(169) 233, Tony French(218) 242, 258, Ray French(213) 249, Jamie Sanow(204) 244, Mike Barnes(183) 234, Debbie Barton(138) 162, Leeann Christensen(128) 170, Eryn Nielsen(97) 129, Matt Davis(181) 244, Michael McCormick(195) 247, Clint Murphy(186) 221, 210, 206-637.
Daytime Friends 4.12.23
Dennis Sierk(166) 198, Scott Leavitt(152) 193, 187, Fred Smith(205) 247, 237-682, Scott Emery(188) 204, Carol Popper(144) 175, Toni Ward(156) 225-510, Brian Dayley(185) 234.
Daytime Friends 4.19.23
Richard Pingry(189) 241-616, Ken Rhodes 217, Kay Hunting(209) 236, 236, Carol Henze(138) 182, Dolores Taylor(139) 171, Fred Smith(206) 236, Alice Yoson(141) 168, Jim Yoson(175) 233].
Homestead Lanes
Sunday Northgate Transmission 4.16.23
Dani Trappa(155) 184, Adam Trappa(157) 190, Darin Richards(152) 220, Theresa Nelson(101) 136, Shane High(179) 268-612, Jamie Sanow(204) 259, 265-729, Ken Rhodes(169) 223, Jayden Wheeler(118) 152, Andrew High(180) 210, 226-598, Scott Emery(179) 228, 210-619.
Mixed Nuts 4.18.23
Mat Knutson(162) 215, DC Haggard(180) 230, Chris Wood 212, Mickey McKinny(189) 255, 264-683, Travis Smith(172) 216, Kim Summers(163) 189, Karen Keith(131) 165, Glen Hansen(181) 223, Brian Aust(113) 140, Joey Rodriquez(132) 182, Randy Rodriquez(168) 246, Kris Porntharavange(150) 202, Kristi Porntharavange(114) 144, Jen Aaberh-Hueckstaedt(116) 144, 175, Ken Yelenovsky 211, Mareena Tompkins(116) 150, 155.
Golden Age 4.19.23
Reed Holverson(152) 178, Bobby McCutchan(175) 200, Wayne Burnett(194) 208, DeAnn Dees(130) 160, Carol Mecham(135) 172.
Skyline Sundowners 4.20.23
Wyatt Furrows(160) 190, Marvin Jackman(181) 210, Ryland Jackman(167) 224, Carol Kolbet(148) 176, Melvin Cromwell(161) 222-577, Camille Bird(96) 132, Amber Hillman(160) 194, Debbie Young(137) 179, Larry Stevens(178) 234-625, Kelly Shaw(187) 224, Logan Holverson(166) 209, Danielle Larsen(162) 203-567, Bruce Watts(199) 224, Brian Andersen(159) 185, Mason Haggard(204) 241, Crystal Haggard(145) 170, 224-561, Jeramy Bishoff(177) 198, Brett McIntire(191) 222, Darryl Murphy(168) 237, 195-592, Jackie Kolbet(121) 160, Robert Hodges(166) 215, 203.
