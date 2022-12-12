Adult Leagues
Bowlero Lanes
Monday Twilight 12.5.22
Raymond Mallo(147) 212, 209-594, Adam Horning(186) 223, 219-656, Dave Elliott(187) 253-640, Clint Murphy(188) 233, Zach Hulkovich(101) 142, Randy Hulkovich(172) 213, Tyler Shearer(154) 187, 232-574, Bobbe Howell(118) 186-434, Tyrel Rawlins(129) 170, Jason Nelson(182) 223, Donald Blakely(138) 167, 177, Joseph Webster(165) 196, 189-565, Wyatt Day(167) 202, Levi Garrick(141) 175, Chrissy Johnson(123) 156, Carol Popper(153) 193, Holly Harper(125) 152, Ashleigh Dygert(128) 170, Steven Drouin(150) 189, Dave Siebert(135) 174, 171-498.
Survivor 12.6.22
Fred Smith(206) 236, 234, Shane Murphy(192) 252, 251, 180-683, Montie Carter(202) 256, Jason Rhodes(203) 265, Brady Holverson(206) 237, Matt Davis(180) 224, 207, 201-632, Wes Mills(204) 269, Charles Anderson(180) 205, Chris Vetch(175) 213, Jeff Schow Jr.(167) 186, 208, 222-616, Jeff Schow Sr.(160) 207, 192, 190-589, Jeremy Schow(218) 249, 269, 192, Sandy Bauer(138) 183, Kirk Rehfield(180) 205, Jeremy Barnes(168) 202, Jeremy Sampson(171) 221, Ray French(209) 245, 237, Michael Brower(138) 173, Angela Harrison(126) 154, DJ Hancock(184) 227, Shuree Smock(163) 207, Taylor Cole(156) 181, Dawana Howard(107) 139, Bryon Fricks(170) 212, Michelle Mallow(121) 174, Roy Kennedy II(116) 165, Kenneth Clark(135) 170.
Daytime Friends 12.7.22
Jeanie Hunting(146) 179, Rose Doffing(134) 169, Jim Doffing(129) 158, Muriel Machovec(136) 201-437, Chris Woods(199) 236, Brian Dayley(188) 224, 246-672.
Java Express Wednesday Scratch 12.7.22
Jeremy Schow 258-765, Andy Kinney 260-744, Jason Parris 278-742, Steve Nelson 244-705, Tyler Norris 276-673, Wes Mills 279-667, Bob Kokrda 234-666.
Ryan Ellis Construction Ladies League 11.30.22
Pat French(162) 205, 190, Debra Wetherald(161) 204, Lori Strayer(152) 178, Laurie Smith(158) 211, 191-565, Jeri Carter(139) 211, Heidi Rice(166) 224, 201-603, Vanessa Kokrda(176) 257, 202-638, Kerry Watts(134) 196, 187-511, Robyn Hansen(131) 171, Andrea Gilstrap(168) 200, Karen Kinney(158) 205, April Heerkens(121) 157, Terri Kelly(151) 179, Janet Farnes(167) 199.
Elks Commercial 12.1.22
Zachary Collins(121) 150, Bob Curran(156) 192, Mike Smart(176) 208, Roger Smart(160) 189, Jakob Smart(167) 218, 247-586, Britton Gould(167) 198, Andrea Chamberlain(125) 173, 150-457, Mike Sweatt(135) 192, Jason Bottles(143) 183, Scott Biorn(193) 222, Jdee Bell(154) 207, Nick Layland(183) 233, 245-649, Dan Vogt(211) 236, 245, Traci Widerburg(114) 153, Daphne Widerburg(111) 153, Nicole Johnson(132) 159, Jeff Cooke(150) 180, Dax Wakley(123) 160, Danny McComb(116) 162, LeAnn Marudas(133) 163, Aleah Lattin(128) 174, Sean Lattin(195) 246, 244-668, Stephanie Wilding(145) 171, Araceli Rodriguez(121) 154, Manny Rodriguez(166) 192, Taylor Cole(180) 237, Brad Cole(172) 230, Audie Trudell(147) 180, Jake Murray(147) 220-540, Brad Foster(215) 259, Justin Foster(208) 269-717, Randall Slocum(160) 191, Coury Dorn(119) 156, Mari Carver(105) 150, Kendra DeFilippis(119) 148, Taylor Braase(122) 179-447, Ray Myers(147) 210, 209-535, Phil Ozmun(169) 222, 210, Audrey Ward(93) 134.
Idaho Furnace Plumbing Source 12.9.22
Carlin Fiesthamel(173) 210, Dave Phetteplace(197) 234, Bill Wolf(209) 236, Lindi Luce(159) 219, Ernie Cruz(167) 224, Bart Muir(172) 212, Matt Holverson(193) 231, 216-613, Jeremy Schow(234) 259-707, Dennis Luce(186) 232, 245, 228-705, Sam Keller(187) 200, Mike Heights(178) 235, Zach Shaw(181) 242, 266, JD Bell(165) 205, Matt Goodson(148) 204, Cary Marudos(168) 245, 225-639.
Moonlighters 12.2.22
Justin Hart(178) 221, Mark Klompien(117) 160, Andy Bauman(157) 211, Terry Gohr(174) 207, Taylor Cole(159) 204, Scott Hanners(119) 164, Kelly Green(154) 186, Jeremy Sampson(175) 211, Skyler Coon(189) 224, Mike Coon(169) 212.
Homestead Lanes
Sunday Northgate Transmission 12.4.22
Kay Hunting(208) 243, Fred Smith(201) 227, Adam Trappa(152) 185, Jason Nelson(182) 212, Gage Nelson(168) 225, Scott Nelson(196) 265, Jamie Sanow(209) 279, Brigitte Sanow(111) 149, Austin Eastman(184) 211, Shuree Smock(169) 198, Garrett Poncho(172) 223, Billie Roth(143) 201, Andrew High(181) 234, Dolores Taylor(151) 182.
Jolly Seniors 11.29.22
Wayne Burnett(171) 213, Charlie Nishiguchi(188) 221, Phil Docken(175) 205, Rich Lampi(151) 196, Molly Graeber(117) 143, 157, DeAnn Dees(121) 163, Brent Dees(186) 265, Bobby McCutchan(174) 216, 215-618..
Mixed Nuts 12.6.22
Brian Aust(113) 130, Joey Rodriquez(119) 146, Jennifer Aaberg-Hu(106) 138, Kim Summers(159) 188, Mario Brassinga(172) 207, Morgan Ehlert(126) 176, 168, Chris Derricott(189) 233, Kris Porntharavon(135) 200, 163, Richard Jensen(163) 188, Laurie Jensen(135) 201, 191, Rod Scott(145) 186, Matthew Knutson(162) 177, 171, 183-531.
Golden Age 12.1.22
DeAnn Dees(118) 157, 167-447, Darryl Murphy(164) 200, Molly Graeber(117) 145, Reed Holverson(153) 185, Bobby McCutchan(174) 211.
Skyline Sundowners 12.8.22
Brett McIntire(190) 222, Greg Furrows(192) 223, 221, 221-665, Jackie Kolbet(125) 151, Kelly Hodges(137) 170, Michael Larsen(164) 189, Julie Finup(160) 191, Travis Jensen(177) 202, Lori Stanger(180) 210, Dennis Shaw(165) 200, 197-584, Carol Kolbet(144) 170, Todd Lowe(193) 266, Debbie Young(129) 188, 170-484, Larry Stevens(175) 210, Ryland Jackman(168) 201, Mason Haggard(197) 244, 243-674, Scott Wray(149) 221.
Youth Tournament:
December IFJBT Qualifier winners:
A Division 1st Place — Randy Haywood, 2nd Place — Quinton Azevedo, 3rd Place Harley Henry; B Division 1st Place — Mady Berrett, 2nd Place Danaka Alldredge, 3rd Place Paxton Wilkins; C Division 1st Place Joslin Ridener, 2nd Place Kaleb Johnson; 3rd Place Tie Sequoia Gohr & Jewelientra Crane.
Scores: Harley Henry (143) 203-203, Alex Hartley (172) 206, Quinton Azevedo (147) 156, Steven Gleason (147) 191, Jacob Sayer (168) 213, Chasitie Robbins (153) 174, Randy Haywood (152) 180-203-225-194, Sequoia Gohr (81) 125, Danaka Alldredge (110) 164-149, Mady Berrett (124) 154-157-152-146, Brynnlee Anderson (125) 154, Joslin Ridener (84) 128-125, Diezel Sakota (87) 120, Allisa Alldredge (163) 197-180-208, David Gleason (139) 201, Conner Andrus (174) 198, Paxton Wilkins (102) 125, Chase Johnson (112) 138, Krew Holland (124) 150-146, Heidi Resare (68) 97, Gracelynn Johnson (51) 83-80, Jewelientra Crane (38) 55-65.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.