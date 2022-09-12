Adult Leagues
Bowlero
Ryan Ellis Construction Ladies League
9.7.22
Alyson Triplett(126) 186, Brenda Mosbrucker(146) 179, Tabatha Doggett(122) 154, Heather Shortsleeve(126) 167, 166-464, Amanda Richan(165) 190, Timi Frongner(149) 188, Mckenzie Barnes(147) 201, Carmen Mills(187) 219, Randi Bonnell(152) 180, Andrea Gilstrap(166) 204.
Homestead Lanes
Skyline Sundowners
9.1.22
Carol Kolbet(155) 192, Kenyon Furrows(141) 174, Greg Furrows(201) 257, Bruce Watts(202) 238, 227, Danielle Larsen(161) 190, Brian Andersen (160) 187, Ron Ashton (150) 176, 178, Mason Haggard(208) 246, Lori Stanger(175) 215, 202, Jim Leonard (168) 197, Tyler Tetley(187) 214, 254- 640, Steve Tetley(209) 266, Jessica Lachance(132) 183, 185-521, Jackie Kolbet(124) 155, Jim Kolbet(182) 222.
9.8.22
Darryl Murphy(159) 188, Melvin Cromwell(157) 196, Jim Kolbet(182) 192, Kenyon Furrows(141) 190, Tyler Tetley(187) 214, Keegan Berrett(176) 214, Marvin Jackman(184) 239, Ryland Jackman(173) 212, Taylor Kolbet(176) 266, 235-659, Jeramy Bishoff(184) 224, Kellie Shaw(150) 200.
PR Sports
