Brian Frickey(148) 178, Cad Christensen(174) 224, Scott Emery(190) 224, 216, Kay Hunting(202) 237, Leeann Christensen(123) 157, Montie Carter(199) 268, Robert Lueloff(212) 278, Jeremy Sampson(168) 206, 217, 148-571, Tony French(218) 262, Heather Shortsleeve(139) 176, Randy Landon(176) 237, Brooklyn Empey(183) 234, Matt Davis(176) 241, 197, 213-651, Carmen Mills(182) 234, Wes Mills(201) 253, 234, Cherity Woolf(103) 132, Jamie Sanow(205) 235, Jeanie Hunting(137) 166, 174, 168-508, Grant Gohr(158) 245, 181, 202-628, Garrett Thacker(131) 169, 183, Chris Vetch(167) 202, Tom Yazel(194) 226, 238, Kirk Rehfield(180) 225, Jeremy Barnes(165) 221, Ray Keating (136) 178, 230, 200-608, Roy Kennedy II(114) 149, Sydnee Clark(87) 109, 113.
Java Express Wednesday Scratch 11.23.22
Kamiko Seay(186) 220, Steve Nelson(203) 232, Adam Horning(197) 226, Andy Kinney(222) 257, Ryan Ellis(179) 213, 205, Colt Luce 246, Brett Drake(192) 229, 226-650, Mike McCormick(192) 233, 223, Mark Donnafield(213) 238, Randy Landon(166) 202, 201 -593, Jerry Moody(180) 248-617, Marv Harrell 234, TJ Robbins(204) 230, Keegan Berrett(179) 212, Robert Lueloff(196) 234, Ray French(205) 233, Scott Harris(204) 246, 256-693, Doug Fife(183) 231, 218, 247-696, Chris Azevedo(205) 255, 236-715.
Elks Commercial 11.10.22
Kayla Hamilton(93) 147, 126, Hayden Ericksen(158) 192, Clint Rogerson(161) 234, DJ Hacking(158) 201, 199, Bob Curran(157) 181, Jamie Sanow(211) 247, Dolores Taylor(136) 168, David Hancock(182) 236, Mathew Smart(102) 162, 139, Josh Ledbetter(120) 166, Kevin Woodrome(115) 151, Jimmie James(207) 257, Scott Biorn(193) 236, Yoni Rodriguez(140) 168, 200-503, Theresa Nelson(141) 178, Scott Nelson(199) 224, Jason Nelson(180) 223, Daphne Widerburg(104) 146, 197-463, Juan Romero(140) 183, Cory Marudas(176) 227, Josh Benson(139) 197, Erin Jacobson(128) 183, Jason Jacobson(180) 265, Taylor Cole(176) 237, 210-632, Ev Torres(110) 154, Brad Foster(211) 300-753, Justin Foster(206) 236, Randall Slocum(159) 214, Coury Dorn(120) 150, Mari Carver(105) 138, Bruce Fricks(165) 198.
Homestead Lanes
Golden Age 11.17.22
Charlie Nichiguchi(186) 236, Phil Docken(176) 212, DeAnn Dees(117) 142, Brent Dees(187) 221, Darryl Murphy(163) 193.
