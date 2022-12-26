Adult Leagues
Bowlero Lanes
Monday Twilight 12.19.22
Bobbe Howell(121) 159, Tom Downs(143) 176, 168, Ralph Johnson(156) 207, Steve Nelson(198) 246, Donald Blakely(139) 209, 174-516, Joseph Webster(166) 224, 222-661, Chandra Drouin(126) 166, Bruce Watts(188) 235, Paul Gadbois(202) 247, 229-688, Dave Elliott(188) 222, 217, Danny Harris(183) 213, Roberto Monfa(197) 224, Tyler Shearer(155) 192, Ben Shearer(128) 180, 175-490, Raymond Mallo(158) 204, Adam Horning(189) 261, 234-695.
Survivor 12.20.22
Jamie Sanow(203) 228, Jeff Schow Sr(162) 197, Terry Gohr(176) 202, Brady Holverson(207) 278, Brodi Sakota(170) 197, Michael McCormick(201) 227, Ray Keating(144) 178, Lee Keating(184) 248, 215, 233-696, Tony French(221) 235, 269, 258-762, Ray French(210) 181, 227, 256-714, Scott Emery(189) 225, Taylor Cole(158) 199, Sandy Bauer(138) 167, DJ Hancock(184) 209, Jenny Decker(104) 144, 135, Brandi Warker(124) 149, Carmen Mills(179) 257, Courtney Holland(120) 146, LeeAnn Christensen(125) 172, Katt Goodson(131) 157, Warren Swartz(205) 278.
Java Express Wednesday Scratch 12.21.22
Terry Smith 258-723, Harry Wetherald 267-716, Keegan Berrett 267-698, Ray French 234-673, Robert Lueloff 237-665, TJ Robbins 226-663.
Elks Commercial 12.8.22
Kayla Hamilton(97) 139, Hayden Ericksen(158) 192, Jamie Sanow(210) 279, 245-727, Bob Taylor(156) 187, David Hancock(186) 246, Mike Smart(175) 224, Mathew Smart(103) 144, Colter Griffel(112) 140, 175, Jimmie James(205) 233, Shuree Howard(144) 181, Shelby Woolstenhulme(145) 195, Jeff Randall(122) 187, Ryan Scott(155) 189, Shawn Bennett(174) 203, Mark Mansfield(188) 212, Yoni Rodriguez(145) 188, Katelyn Summers(91) 120, Scott Nelson(197) 233, Jason Nelson(181) 206, Nick Layland(187) 192, 192, 192, Daphne Widerburg(112) 147, Alisha Passy(114) 143, Jacquie Dixon(71) 229, 137, 179-545, Cami Dixon(108) 133, Nicole Johnson(132) 159, Jasmine Hill(105) 130, Cory Marudas(175) 203, Heather Benson(155) 199, Sean Lattin(197) 248, 267, 269-784, Audie Trudell(148) 195, 192, 224-612, Jake Murray(151) 193, Josh Woodard(193) 233, 255-659, Randall Slocum(160) 206, 212-579, Remes Stewart(152) 221, Nick DeFilippis(129) 174, 181-480, Jason Herring(197) 229.
Homestead Lanes
Sunday Northgate Transmission 12.18.22
Shuree Smock(172) 201, Deb Wetherald(163) 190, 191, Lee Frongner(188) 224, Harry Wetherald(206) 299, Bob Taylor(169) 193, Ken Rhodes(168) 223, Jeanie Hunting(144) 184, Nate Kinney(186) 205, Billie Roth(143) 180, Jamie Sanow(209) 259, Brandon Reyes(146) 194, Austin Eastman(185) 235, 267-726, Dani Trappa(152) 214-520, Theresa Nelson(155) 183, 171-502, Jason Nelson(183) 244, Paul Nelson(177) 215, Kamiko Seay(197) 243, Tyler Norris(207) 236.
Skyline Sundowners 12.22.22
Shaelyn Lowe(101) 140, Cody Jorgenson(120) 149, Todd Lowe(194) 220, Steve Tetley(203) 255, Jackie Kolbet(127) 163, Robert Hodges(166) 201, Jim Kolbet(170) 201, Chris Woods(188) 216, 221, Mason Haggard(203) 248, Kenyon Furrows(151) 191-534, Greg Furrows(195) 225, Trevor Olsen(163) 202, Lori Stanger(181) 215-620, Dennis Shaw(167) 206, Michael Larsen(165) 289-601, Terran Jensen(115) 151, Travis Jensen(179) 233, 213-637, Darryl Murphy(172) 204, 258-653, Taylor Kolbet(187) 222-636.
Youth Adult Leagues
Homestead Lanes
Saturday Youth Adult 12.10.22
Spencer Gohr(127) 162, Kodie Perrenoud(154) 175, Chase Luce(227) 278-739, Amanda Luce(165) 233-607, Cidnie Robbins(175) 204, 197-591, Curtis Robbins(186) 267-632, Angela Johnson(121) 145, 155-405, Jake Jenson(176) 204, Brian Sheppard(101) 149, Alex Hartley(179) 205, 211-575, Harley Henry(166) 190, JD Henry(185) 218, Joslin Ridener(93) 115, Shaylin Ridener(184) 237, 222, 221-680, Mady Berrett(146) 169, Andy Snider(186) 216.
