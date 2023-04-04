Adult Leagues
Bowlero Lanes
Monday Twilight 3.27.23
Tyler Shearer(151) 179, Ben Shearer(128) 176, Chrissy Johnson(129) 161, Ralph Johnson(156) 185, 178-516, Jamie Johnson(161) 196, 187-540, Teresa Lane(114) 150, Mason Haggard(204) 246, 245-728, Gary Hobbs(143) 172, Drew Mortensen(109) 143, Braxten Gray(135) 225, 177-568, Scott Emery(183) 223, 223-618, Bruce Watts(185) 225, Larry Stevens(179) 214, Forrestt Payne(164) 189, Ray Mallo(167) 210, Dave Elliott(194) 233, Tom Downs(153) 215, Wyatt Day(172) 212, Kyle Gunderson(190) 266, 215-686, Tim Hopkins(136) 177, Levi Garrick(144) 172, Adam Horning(199) 235, Robert Barnes(180) 213, 208-596, JD Bell(160) 200, 198-586.
Survivor 3.28.23
Terry Gohr(170) 202, 196, 167-565, Lee Keating(192) 210, 235, 181-626, Brodi Sakota(171) 151, 192, 230-573, Kirk Rehfield(175) 212, 163, 231-606, Jeff Schow Jr(170) 166, 208, 232-606, Jeremy Schow(215) 201, 224, 278-703, Carmen Mills(180) 225, Sydnee Clark(88) 85, 134, 103-322, Jason Rhodes(205) 234, Shuree Smock(163) 207, 173, 141-523, Eryn Nielsen(95) 142, 132,95-369, Ashton Boozer(123) 160, Quita Crane(147) 164, 173, 169-506, Taylor Cole(158) 222, Dawna Howard(110) 152.
Daytime Friends 3.29.23
Joyce Lathe(119) 144, Scott Emery(187) 213, Craig Barrie(127) 183, Fred Smith(204) 290-681, Janene Smith(139) 165, Brian Dayley(187) 213.
Ryan Ellis Construction Ladies League 3.22.23
Connie Covert(136) 168, Dawn Fisher(146) 179, Pat Verhoff(128) 167, 197-481, Chera Focazio(133) 170, Linda Kienlen(124) 167, Carmen Mills(177) 212, Andrea Gilstrap(167) 199, Brittney Bowen(164) 211, Terri Kelly(156) 198, Janet Farnes(170) 224.
Java Express Wednesday Scratch 3.29.23
Andy Kinney 269-738, Brady Holverson 278-720, Tyler Norris 300-707, Randy Haywood 289-673, Kamiko Seay 247-663, Tim Jensen 228-663, Marv Harrell 265-661, Mason Haggard 237-657.
Elks Commercial 3.23.23
Kellie Toomer(110) 135, Zachary Collins(120) 159, Brigitte Sanow(116) 143, Dolores Taylor(138) 168, Kevin Woodrome(124) 195-459, Miranda Webb(134) 171, Andrea Chamberlain(130) 164, Jeff Randall(122) 172, Shawn Bennett(172) 198, Mark Mansfield(191) 247, 237-691, Mel Murdock(154) 197, 179, Jason Bottles(149) 189, Scott Biorn(193) 226, Jason Nelson(186) 226, Joe Trujeque(145) 175, 185, Dax Wakley(120) 147, Nikole Wakley(128) 170, Britton Gould(159) 183, LeAnn Marudas(136) 215, Bruce Fullmer(201) 246, Matt Holverson(193) 238, 224, Josh Benson(140) 184, Heather Benson(154) 154, Sean Lattin(207) 264, Araceli Rodriguez(123) 174, Taylor Cole(169) 201, Brad Foster(215) 257, Greg Repose(179) 207, 213, Mari Carver(107) 145, Rick Carter(204) 232, 235, Ray Mallo(164) 191, Gabriela Jones(103) 129.
Homestead Lanes
Sunday Northgate Transmission 3.26.23
Darrin Richards(152) 181, Michael Richards(176) 202, Bob Kokrda 246, 203, 255-704, Tanner Cunningham(161) 189, Kay Hunting(206) 240, Glen Hansen(178) 208, Marv Harrell(189) 223, Deb Wetherald(167) 201, Shuree Smock(176) 212, Kenneth Smock(177) 213, Amy High(147) 192, Shane High(178) 209, Debbie Teraguchi(155) 190, David Hunt(163) 208, DJ Hancock(198) 257, Billie Roth(142) 168.
Mixed Nuts 3.28.23
Billy Taylor 232, 213, Kris Porntharavange(148) 182, Andy Snider 205, Chris Bird 202, Joey Rodriquez(129) 166, Randy Rodriquez 213, Austin Kohler 216, 233, Lyle Swank(173) 199, 198, 202-600, Kim Summers(181, 235, 290-606, Gene Summers(149) 213, Dusty Gillins 145, Chris Wood 267, 223, 206-696, Kevin Bird 195, Mickey McKinney(183) 233, Travis Smith 205, Ron Smith 204, Michael Stoykovich 201, Dave Fortner(109) 189, Austin Cannon(166) 191, Ken Yelenovsky 211, 201, Lou Figueria 200, Mat Knutson 200.
Jolly Seniors 3.28.23
Bill Armstrong(169) 209, 245, Frankie George(129) 180, 147, 145-472, Dixie Soper(107) 130, Charlie Nishiguchi(183) 268, Karen Andrus(125) 168.
Skyline Sundowners 3.30.23
Dennis Shaw(167) 193, Travis Jensen(183) 199, Layne Wray(182) 210, Michael Larsen(169) 231, Chris Woods(189) 220, 209, Tim Finup(180) 211, Kristi Stetz(95) 123, Darryl Murphy(167) 205, 200-577, Kelly Hodges(143) 200, 176-515, Robert Hodges(165) 210, Marvin Jackman(179) 225, Kellie Shaw(152) 220-537, Kelly Shaw(187) 253, Michael Tetley(165) 211, Tyler Tetley(197) 256, Jeramy Bishoff(177) 208, Cody Jorgensen(132) 158, 178-479, Greg Furrows(194) 223.
