Adult Leagues
Bowlero Lanes
Monday Twilight 1.16.23
Dave Elliott(190) 238, Steve Barnes(152) 180, Adam Horning(192) 268, 236, Tabatha Doggert(118) 186, 168-470, Paul Gadbois(205) 255, Sue Jones(132) 176, Bob Heitkamp(136) 187, Jon Plunkett(140) 194, Drew Mortensen(108) 133, Donald Blakely(141) 178, Joseph Webster(169) 231, 246-648, Bruce Watts(188) 259-648, Larry Stevens(176) 244-626, Chrissy Johnson(125) 174, Ralph Johnson(157) 182, Steven Drouin(151) 225, Scott Leavitt(149) 181, Lynda Fennern(141) 177, Mason Haggard(192) 223, 230-635, Carol Popper(153) 191, Jamie Johnson(160) 200, 201-589.
Survivor 1.17.23
Robert Lueloff(208) 247, 246, 218-711, Kathy Dredge(122) 157, 131, 135-423, Dawn Anderson(165) 243, 165, 194-602, Charles Anderson(179) 204, Sandy Bauer(139) 127, 197, 155-479, Brandi Warnke(124) 160, Cherity Woolf(108) 159, Kenneth Clark(134) 191, Jeff Schow Jr.(171) 201, Jeremy Schow(218) 279, Mike McCormick(201) 227, Michelle Mallow(123) 148, Taylor Cole(158) 188, Garrett Thacker(140) 207, Grant Gohr(167) 201.
Java Express Wednesday Scratch 1.18.23
Brett Drake 267-714, Robert Lueloff 258-698, Chris Azevedo 287-692, Mark Donnafield 257-686, Jeremy Schow 237-663, Andy Kinney 235-655, TJ Robbins 227-651
Ryan Ellis Construction Ladies League 1.11.23
Pat French(167) 216, Valerie Hansen(133) 199, Cora Earley(156) 192, 199, Lori Strayer(150) 182, 190, Heather Shortsleeve(137) 186, Heidi Rice(167) 223, Kerry Watts(142) 171, Rosie Seymour(145) 170, 203-513, Kim Noreen(95) 121, Jeneanne Smith(151) 189, Denise Anderson (124) 166, Robyn Hansen(134) 193, Carmen Mills(177) 204, Kristina Alldredge(159) 188, Karen Kinney(160) 203, April Heerkens(126) 176, Janet Farnes(168) 216.
Elks Commercial 1.5.23
Kayla Hamilton(98) 124, Zachary Collins(125) 161, Bob Curran(159) 188, 184, DJ Hacking(182) 221, Teresa Lane(122) 152, Colter Griffel(115) 168, Josh Ledbetter(119) 165, 159, Kevin Woodrome(115) 168, Jimmie James(205) 248, Miranda Webb(137) 176, Mark Mansfield(182) 211, 212, Scott Biorn(193) 221, JDee Bell(156) 200-543, Scott Nelson(196) 258, Jason Nelson(187) 244, Cami Dixon(105) 156, Rick Rogers(148) 194, Dax Wakely(121) 157, Danny McComb(120) 145, 154-441, Bruce Fullmer(200) 236, 236, Heather Benson(155) 188, Jason Jacobson(184) 225, Stephanie Wilding(147) 179, Audie Trudell(153) 199, Josh Woodard(189) 223, 255, Ev Torres(112) 143, Justin Foster(211) 257, 247, Remes Stewart(154) 181, Greg Repose(181) 216,Clayton Ward(120) 160.
Idaho Furnace Plumbing Source 1.20.23
Mike Heights(182) 203, Dennis Luce(187) 237, Cory Marudas(175) 204, Dave Elliott(194) 225, Zach Shaw(182) 215, Dave Phetteplace(192) 204, 222, 217-643, Adam Horning(193) 216, 248-657.
Homestead Leanes
Sunday Northgate Transmission 1.15.23
Dani Trappa(154) 205-534, Michael Richards(174) 214, 220-606, Brigitte Sanow(115) 146, Dan Sanow(158) 192, Tyler Norris(209) 257-675, Lee Frongner(192) 222, Harry Wetherald(207) 253, Robert Lueloff(203) 253, 225-693, Scott Nelson(200) 225, Glen Hansen(180) 243, 201-606, Ken Rhodes(167) 247, Delores Taylor(151) 187, DJ Hancock(200) 234, 235, Bob Kokrda(212) 256, Andrew High(184) 214.
Golden Age 1.12.23
Darryl Murphy(166) 194, Sharon Lampi(159) 190, Phil Docken(177) 211.
Golden Age 1.19.23
Darryl Murphy(166) 201, DeAnn Dees(122) 156, Sharon Lampi(159) 185, Dewaine Haggard(142) 170, Fay Lloyd(158) 192, Wayne Burnett(169) 199, Charlie Nishiguchi(188) 236.
Skyline Sundowners 1.19.23
Camille Bird(93) 120, Jessica Lachance(137) 177, Lacey Bieker(162) 216, Mason Haggard(201) 248, Danielle Larsen(157) 216, Julie Finup(167) 212, Tim Finup(180) 269, Ryland Jackman(171) 215, Wyatt Furrows(148) 214, Chris Woods(189) 217, Greg Furrows(195) 225, Kelly Hodges(141) 175, Robert Hodges(167) 206, Tyler Tetley(195) 224, Trevor Olsen(165) 231, Mary Wray(135) 168, Layne Wray(177) 215, Logan Holverson(155) 192, Larry Stevens(176) 222, 204-609.
