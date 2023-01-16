Adult Leagues
Bowlero Lanes
Monday Twilight 1.9.23
Clint Murphy(191) 233, Brian Haga(180) 226, Tim Hopkins(139) 170, 166, Shelly Mallo(76) 103, Raymond Mallo(166) 231-591, Dave Elliott(189) 258, Danny Harris(181) 210, Tyrel Rawlins(130) 212-479, Drew Mortensen(107) 153, Levi Garrick(142) 173, Tyler Shearer(155) 190, Tonya Shearer(124) 157, Joseph Webster(170) 203, Wyatt Day(168) 204, Zach Hulkovich(103) 146, Gary Hobbs(143) 168, Tom Downs(149) 181, Jackie Nelson(152) 190, Jamie Johnson(159) 208-554, Mason Haggard(185) 226, 233-675.
Survivor 1.10.23
Jason Rhodes(202) 235, Tim Jensen(180) 219, 267, 224-710, Sandy Bauer(138) 176, Leann Christensen(126) 158, 148, 149-455, Michael McCormick(201) 252, Clint Murphy(185) 209, Ashton Boozer(123) 180, Carmen Mills(181) 258, 204, 180-642, Wes Mills(206) 233, Jeff Schow Jr(170) 200, Jeremy Schow(218) 246, Cherity Woolf(107) 160, Warren Swartz(207) 244, Jamie Sanow(204) 219, 237, 235-691, Janene Smith(135) 176, 158, 128-462, Grant Gohr(166) 191, Garrett Thacker(138) 156, 145, 193-494, Dawna Howard(111) 138, Tom Yazel(193) 214, Jeremy Barnes(167) 203, Chris Vetch(171) 211, Peggy Clanton(118) 154, Ray Keating (145) 172, 183, 170-525, Lee Keating(187) 215, 197, 257-669, Michael Brower(138) 110, 182, 164-456, DJ Hancock(184) 200, 205, 204-609.
Daytime Friends 1.11.23
Chris Woods(204) 259, Brian Dayley(191) 258-691, Steve Barnes(145) 172, Lauri Smith(166) 191, Jim Yoson(174) 203, Jeanie Hunting(146) 187, Toni Ward(153) 195, 210-529, Joe Duffield(108) 165, Dennis Sierk(165) 209, Jim Doffing(131) 107, 190-411, Dolores Taylor(141) 160, Scott Emery(190) 232.
Java Express Wednesday Scratch 1.11.23
Andy Kinney 300-782, Brady Holverson 300-749, Shane Murphy 262-712, Mark Donnafield 248-680, Harry Wetherald 245-680, Wes Mills 239-661.
Moonlighters 1.6.23
Donald Green(155) 202, Don Cole(135) 166, Kirk Hart(158) 214-721, Mark Klompien(120) 154, Michael Richards(174) 203, Terry Gohr(177) 205, Jeremy Sampson(172) 233, Micah Brown(107) 141.
Idaho Furnace Plumbing Source 1.13.23
Dave Elliott(192) 278-651, Matt Holverson(192) 213, Dave Phetteplace(192) 245, Joseph Shaw(161) 244, Joe Shaw(169) 215, Bart Muir(172) 203.
Homestead Lanes
Sunday Northgate Transmission 1.8.23
Paul Nelson(178) 211, Andy Snider 257, Austin Eastman(190) 225, 247-651, Jamie Sanow(209) 237, Tyler Norris(207) 246, 236-698, Michael Richards(174) 200, Shuree Smock(172) 218-526, Amy High(183) 162, 183-525, Andrew High(183) 256-599, Scott Emery(179) 209, Timi Frongner(153) 199, 179-530, Lee Frongner(191) 235, 208-622, Harry Wetherald(207) 236, Robert Lueloff(201) 249, 257-687.
Jolly Seniors 1.10.23
Charlie Nishiguchi(178) 234-599, Judy Saari(157) 190.
Mixed Nuts 1.10.23
Joey Rodriquez(123) 155, Chris Bird(149) 186, Ryan Karrasch(165) 198, 187, 212-597, Austin Cannon(162) 218-570, jen Aaberg-hueckstaedt 141, Ken Yelenovsky 224, Robert Brochu 201, Kris Porntharavange 199, Mason Haggard 239, 202, 224-665, Andy Snider 203, Joy Bird 187, Kim Summers 189, Mario Brassinga 225, Morgan Ehlert(128) 176, Travis Smith(166) 236, Chris Derricott 220, 225, Shad Gohr 243, Dusty Gillins 181, Steve Bierwag 201, 195, Matt Knutson 190.
Skyline Sundowners 1.12.23
Brett McIntire(188) 232, Derek Furrows(172) 200, 228, Greg Furrows(195) 222, Debbie Young(132) 186, 177-507, Jessica Lachance(137) 165, Julie Finup(166) 228, Tim Finup(178) 221, 219, Jim Leonard(168) 195, Tyler Tetley(194)223, Steve Tetley(203) 236, Taylor Kolbet(186) 268, 219-679, Carol Kolbet(146) 173, Shaelyn Lowe(10) 137.
Tournaments
Youth
January IFJBT Qualifer 1/7/2023
Winners: Div A—1 Randy Haywood III, 2 Gavan Anderson, 3 Cidnie Robbins; Div B—1 Karson Carter, 2 Austin Prince, 3 Chase Johnson; Div C—1 Mirabel Johnson 2 Brian Sheppard, 3 Kaleb Johnson.
Scores: Gavan Anderson (149) 201, Cidnie Robbins (147) 169-195, Quinton Azevedo (161) 192-182, Alex Hartley (171) 212, Conner Andrus (168) 188, Harley Henry (155) 190-183, Kodie Perrenoud (142) 172, Randy Haywood III (168) 229-201, Allisa Alldredge (170) 226, Elexys Hill (99) 122-157, Spencer Gohr (119) 145, Keni Azevedo (120) 177-156, Paxton Wilkins (108) 136, Austin Prince (111) 142-154, Chase Johnson (116) 156-149-150, Karson Carter (128) 187-151-158, Brynnlee Anderson (127) 156, Danaka Alldredge (122) 183, Brian Sheppard (87) 125, 110-127, Diezel Sakota (91) 133, Whitley Sakota (99) 119, Mirabel Johnson (34) 61-77-61, Graclynn Johnson (68) 107, Kaleb Johnson (91) 118-111, Gweneth Alldredge (98) 120-121.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.