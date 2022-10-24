Adult Leagues
Bowlero
Monday Twilight 10.17.22
Tom Downs(133) 184-474, George Howell(138) 162, Jackie Nelson(147) 188, Jim Leonard(154) 210-522, Jackie Stevens(141) 172, Joseph Webster(163) 200, 242-590, Ralph Johnson(160) 199, J.Dee Bell(156) 187, Teresa Lane(110) 147, Leigh Latham(91) 137, Sue Jones(130) 169, Steve Barnes(148) 200, Ben Shearer(124) 149, 149-438, Kaleb Shearer(146) 223-558, John Slater(177) 223-608, Zach Hulkovich(98) 129, Gary Hobbs(139) 166, Steve Hopkins(124) 149.
Survivor 10.18.22
Vickie NeSmith(169) 211-577, Sandy Bauer(129) 168-408, Clint Murphy(180) 200, 234-622, Courtney Holland(124) 152, Matt Davis(164) 221, 198, 211-630, Brooklyn Empey(175) 233, 201, 226-660, Randy Foster(129) 156, Janene Smith(139) 175, Ray Keating(132) 170, Michelle Mallow(128) 149, 163-414, DJ Hancock(185) 235, Grant Gohr(159) 191, Jeremy Barnes(155) 217, Shuree Smock(162) 203, Kenneth Smock(195) 254, 222-669, Jeremy Schow(213) 299, 223, 247-769, Brandi Warnke(119) 148.
Ryan Ellis Construction Ladies League 10.12.22
Connie Covert(137) 170, Brenda Mosbrucker(144) 169, 179, Dawn Fisher(140) 169, Debra Wetherald(154) 202, Pat Verhoff(119) 182, 150-467, Vickie NeSmith(165) 194, 192, Betty Conley(150) 179, Heidi Rice(166) 200, Kerry Watts(127) 159, 161, Linda Kienlen(127) 154, Brittney Bowen(161) 232, Karen Kinney(147) 186, Janet Farnes(166) 191.
Elks Commercial 10.13.22
Kayla Hamilton(88) 125, Hayden Ericksen(150) 179, Kellie Toomer(100) 132, 129, Clint Rogerson(159) 194, Brigitte Sanow(100) 127, 130, 131-388, Roger Smart(151) 180, Colter Griffel(111) 147, Amber Rodriguez(126) 151, Mike Sweatt(139) 167, Ryan Scott(156) 185, Mel Murdock(149) 183, Scott Biorn(188) 279, 217-695, Jordyn Snarr(106) 146, Yoni Rodriguez(134) 162, Tyson Layland(136) 220, Jdee Bell(147) 180, 178, Paul Nelson(174) 203, Jason Nelson(172) 236, 198, Traci Widerburg(108) 136, Danny McComb(104) 132, Cory Marudas(175) 206, Matt Holverson(201) 244, Josh Benson(135) 172, Jason Jacobson(173) 232, Sean Lattin(187) 225, Tony Thompson(158) 190,223-597, Brad Cole(167) 196, 212, Justin Foster(192) 248, 259-677, Mari Carver(105) 142.
Idaho Furnace Plumbing Source 10.21.22
Matt Holverson(187) 205,224-617, Cory Marudas(186) 226, Wyatt Day(163) 217, Bart Muir(172) 216, Zach Shaw(165) 254, Scott Emery(180) 201, 236-636, Randy Haywood II(206) 246, 244-703, Jeremy Schow(235) 236-664, Dave Phetteplace(197) 204, 216-610, Bill Wolf(215) 245, 276-699, Sam Keller(188) 233, Mike Reed(181) 218, Robert Barnes(160) 212.
Homestead Lanes
Sunday Northgate Transmission 10.16.22
Scott Nelson(194) 254, 222-678, Amber Wilkerson(129) 192, Wyatt Day(184) 213, 235, DJ Hancock(215) 247, Dani Trappa(141) 201-497, Darin Richards(141) 194-507, Nate Kinney(188) 216, Kay Hunting(198) 226, 237-690, Timi Frongner(149) 180, 181, Deb Wetherald(155) 237, 192-573, Lee Frongner(187) 212, Harry Wetherald(202) 268, 247-728, Brigitte Sanow(106) 134, Gage Nelson(161) 223-599, Jana Jackson(99) 133, Cad Christensen(175) 246-594, Kamiko Seay(186) 224-602, Mark Phillips(183) 214, Tanner Cunningham(154) 181, 188-533, Austin Eastman(187) 238, Jason Nelson(179) 204.
Skyline Sundowners 10.20.22
Michael Tetley(172) 221, Jim Leonard(167) 203, Tyler Tetley(191) 219, Steve Tetley(199) 254, 226-683, Brice Holmes(189) 222, Dylan Fullmer(221) 279, Amanda Richan(167) 201, Terran Jensen(109) 138, Ron Ashton(156) 181, Bruce Watts(197) 267-683, Todd Lowe(190) 224, Brett McIntire(193) 229, 236, Greg Furrows(195) 247-650, Kellie Shaw(152) 181, Kelly Shaw(182) 211, Layne Wray(175) 210.
