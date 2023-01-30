Adult Leagues Bowlero Lanesn Monday Twilight 1.23.23
Holly Harper(127) 175, 176-503, Kaleb Shearer(147) 195, 198-552, Tanya Shearer(134) 161, Jackie Nelson(153) 194, Scott Leavitt(150) 222, 192-540, Tyrel Rawlins(131) 159, Braxten Gray(134) 168, Andrew Goodman(153) 201, Steven Drouin(152) 178, Dave Elliott(191) 236, Jeremy Barnes(170) 206, Clint Murphy(191) 225, 254-682, Brian Haga(178) 247, Danielle Petersen(98) 148, 154-369, Steven Nelson(193) 238, Robert Monfa(199) 225, Sue Jones(137) 201, Bobbe Howell(125) 196, Adam Horning(193) 238, Tabatha Doggett(121) 214, 156-508, Wyatt Day(169) 213, 211-582, Joseph Webster(172) 194, 215-552, Donald Blakely(142) 184, Korey Kolbet(132) 173.
Shane Murphy(191) 240, 193, 217-650, Jason Rhodes(204) 222, 256, 241-719, Peggy Clanton(117) 143, 139, 138-420, Jeremy Sampson(166) 234, 164, 147-550, Heather Shortsleeve(139) 159, 163, 139-461.
n Daytime Friends 1.18.23
Janene Smith(141) 167, Jeanie Hunting(147) 178, Debby Young(125) 150.
n Daytime Friends 1.25.23
Lauri Smith(165) 190, Karen Barrie(114) 156, Ken Rhodes(162) 204, Kay Hunting(213) 270, Scott Leavitt(151) 189, Alice Yoson(141) 212-505, Jim Yoson(173) 204, 204-591.
n Java Express Wednesday Scratch 1.25.23
Heather Sharp 298-730, Andy Kinney 264-726, Toni Harvill 266-697, Wes Mills 254-695, Terry Smith 236-676, Mason Haggard 275-674, Matt Kinney 256-666.
n Ryan Ellis Construction Ladies League 1.18.23
Pat French(167) 195, Connie Covert(138) 165, Elisa Smith(124) 155, Valerie Hansen(135) 176, Dawn Fisher(146) 176, Kaytin Keyes(153) 212, 204, Lisa Morton(133) 165, Heidi Rice(167) 194, Vanessa Kokrda(176) 244, Kerry Watts(142) 188, Bobbe Howell(124) 154, Kim Noreen(99) 135.
n Elks Commercial 1.12.23
Hayden Ericksen(156) 189, Kellie Toomer(107) 140, 165-407, Brigitte Sanow(111) 151, David Hancock(187) 224, Mathew Smart(105) 142, Shuree Howard(144) 186, Britton Gould(166) 222, Miranda Webb(138) 168, Amber Rodriguez(126) 166, Katie Morse(87) 134, 120, Mike Sweatt(139) 197, 170-513, Elizabeth Mansfield(156) 206, 208-568, Kristin Hawke(78) 113, 142-345, Scott Biorn(195) 248, 278-725, Brad Bassett(155) 199, Tyson Layland(149) 174, Nick Layland(178) 206, 205, 244-655, Scott Nelson(196) 247, Zach Dixon(123) 190-462, Nicole Johnson(131) 175, 160, Rick Rogers(148) 176, Danny McComb(122) 156, LeAnn Marudas(133) 160, Bruce Fullmer(201) 233, Cory Marudas(175) 277, 214, 204-695, Jason Jacobsen(186) 212, Sean Lattin(201) 247, Montie Carter(202) 228, Araceli Rodriguez(120) 146, Manny Rodriguez(163) 198, Ev Torres(113) 169, 191, 191-551, Zachary Rackleff(127) 163, 225-514, Patrick Dixon(184) 218, 214-627.
n Idaho Furnace Plumbing Source 1.27.23
Chris Kersh(158) 214, 206, Dave Phetteplace(194) 221, Randy Haywood II(208) 258-630, Dave Elliott(194) 224, 222-640, Scott Emery(184) 208, 200.
Homestead Lanesn Sunday Northgate Transmission League 1.22.23
Glen Hansen(181) 213, Wyatt Day(178) 232, 200-593, Debbie Teraguchi(149) 188, JD Seay(158) 224, 180-531, Janene Smith(144) 170, Kay Hunting(205) 234, 268-733, Nate Kinney(183) 211, Andrew High(184) 255, 214-617, Dani Trappa(155) 194, Darin Richards(148) 180, 169, Bob Taylor(169) 188, 209-591, Deb Wetherald(164) 195, Harry Wetherald(207) 236, 279-743, Scott Nelson(200) 249, Mark Phillips(186) 233, Austin Eastman(192) 221, Shuree Smock(172) 236-601.
Wayne Burnett(161) 190, Reed Holverson(153) 181, Kevin Anderson(164) 193, 199, Roger Smart(168) 207, 208, Bobby McCutchan(167) 210, 202, Debbie Young(128) 161, Judy Saari(157) 206, Carol Willisch(129) 158.
Glen Hansen(183) 228, Laurie Jensen(138) 168, Rod Scott(148) 193, Austin Kohler(180) 203, Kim Summers(160) 194, Scott Barry(184) 236, Trevis Smith(167) 219, Emma Reifschneider 156, 152, Austin Cannon(165) 192, 202, Chris Bird(150) 167, 206, 174-547, Randy Rodriquez(164) 193, Lou Figuerio(185) 192, 204, 232-628.
Charlie Nishiguchi(188) 220, Fay Lloyd(158) 210, DeAnn Dees(122) 170, Phil Docken(177) 234, Rob Chace(201) 233, Tom Rhodes(137) 166, Rich Lampi(152) 203.
n Skyline Sundowners 1.26.23
Camille Bird(94) 132, Jessica Lachance(139) 164, Derek Furrows(174) 234, 216, 202-652, Michael Larsen(167) 223, Lacey Bieker(164) 190, 205, Brian Andersen(153) 187, 181, Ron Ashton(159) 192, Jim Kolbet(169) 214, Melvin Cromwell(160) 191, Steve Tetley(204) 235, 234, Anthony Jefferies(180) 231, Bruce Watts(197) 246, 227, Candis Bishoff(170) 236-597, Kelly Shaw(187) 219, Logan Holverson(156) 184, Roger Lehman(191) 225, Patti Jensen(155) 182, Marvin Jackman(178) 224, Trevor Olsen(166) 212, Scott Wray(149) 177, Layne Wray(177) 205, 213.
