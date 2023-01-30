Adult Leagues Bowlero Lanesn Monday Twilight 1.23.23

Holly Harper(127) 175, 176-503, Kaleb Shearer(147) 195, 198-552, Tanya Shearer(134) 161, Jackie Nelson(153) 194, Scott Leavitt(150) 222, 192-540, Tyrel Rawlins(131) 159, Braxten Gray(134) 168, Andrew Goodman(153) 201, Steven Drouin(152) 178, Dave Elliott(191) 236, Jeremy Barnes(170) 206, Clint Murphy(191) 225, 254-682, Brian Haga(178) 247, Danielle Petersen(98) 148, 154-369, Steven Nelson(193) 238, Robert Monfa(199) 225, Sue Jones(137) 201, Bobbe Howell(125) 196, Adam Horning(193) 238, Tabatha Doggett(121) 214, 156-508, Wyatt Day(169) 213, 211-582, Joseph Webster(172) 194, 215-552, Donald Blakely(142) 184, Korey Kolbet(132) 173.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.