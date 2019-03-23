The Idaho Falls varsity boys lacrosse team defeated Kimberly 12-3 on March 16 in Kimberly.
Here are the statistics from the win:
Goalie Save Percentage: Jake Weller (62.5%)
Goals: Tate Hunsaker (2), Gus Meacham (3), Jacob Casias (3), Cole Niemann(3), Wynter Watkins (1)
Assists: Trey Robledo (2), Andrew Finlinson (1), Niemann (1)
Groundballs: Hunsaker (2), Robledo (1), Casias (5), Niemann (1), Meacham (4), Cole Anderson (5), Finlinson (4), Brandt LaFond (1), Ethan Hawkins (7), Ty Christoffersen (3), Kaden Orcutt (3), AJ Nobles (1), Garrett Brown (1), Watkins (2)
Faceoff Wins: Casias (4 of 9), Finlinson (3 of 6)
Forced Turnovers: Meacham (1), Finlinson (2), Niemann (3), Orcutt (1), Watkins (1), Nobles (2)