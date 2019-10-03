At Pocatello, three District 6 teams came away with titles at the annual Bob Conley Invitational.
Idaho Falls won the varsity A boys title with a score of 83, Salmon claimed the varsity B boys title with a score of 59 and Sugar-Salem won the varsity B girls title with a score of 96 at the meet, which provided the 56 registered teams with a preview of the course the state meet will take place on in November.
I.F. junior Mitchell Athay won the varsity A boys race in 15:32.7, leading the Tigers to five finishes in the top 28. Salmon, led by junior Johnathan Simmons' individual runner-up finish in 16:09.5, had five runners finish in the top 24 of the varsity B race. Sugar-Salem's top five runners finished in the top 29 of the varsity B girls race, led by a fourth place finish from senior Sarenady Price in 19:37.1.
Skyline led District 6 teams in the varsity A girls race, placing second to Eagle with a score of 117. Grizz junior Sariah Harrison placed fourth in 18:18.7 to lead Skyline to three top-30 finishes.
Also at the meet, retired Idaho Falls High School track and cross-country coach Terry Jensen was honored during the meet for his contributions to cross-country and track and field. Jensen became the first cross-country runner at Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho), received scholarships to run at BYU and Montana State University, helped start Montana State's cross-country program and created the annual Tiger-Grizz Invitational cross-country and track meets alongside retired Skyline coach Deloy Roberts. An Idaho Falls High School graduate, Jensen has been a starter at Idaho high school meets for two decades.
Bob Conley Invitational
Thursday at Portneuf Wellness Complex
Full results on athletic.net
Boys
Varsity A team scores: 1. Idaho Falls 83; 2. Pocatello 107; 3. Rocky Mountain 148; 4. Preston 149; 5. Madison 156; 6. Jackson 188; 7. Blackfoot 222; 8. Eagle 244; 9. Bear River 261; 10. Rigby 292; 11. Skyline 297; 12. Thunder Ridge 305; 13. Century 313; 14. Highland 334; 15. Bishop Kelly 337; 16. Twin Falls 380; 17. Borah 394; 18. Burley 484; 19. Shelley 488; 20. Hillcrest 565; 21. Columbia 595; 22. Bonneville 661
Varsity A individual results (top 20 only)
1. Mitchell Athay (IF) 15:32.7; 2. Dallin Bird (POC) 15:55.9; 3. Tyler Mesaros (BK) 16:01.6; 4. Will Dixon (MAD) 16:03.9; 5. Derek Litzsinger (EAG) 16:07.6; 6. Shane Gard (POC) 16:10.5; 7. Jared Harden (HIGH) 16:10.6; 8. Jacob DeTemple (BUR) 16:14.2; 9. Zac Bright (IF) 16:18.7; 10. Ben Williams (JACK) 16:19.1; 11. Xander Thompson (CENT) 16:24.7; 12. Sam Jeppsen (PRE) 16:26.1; 13. Seth Bingham (TR) 16:28.7; 14. Brevin Vaughan (POC) 16:30.2; 15. Marcus Heemeyer (RM) 16:31.6; 16. Kade Hatten (JACK) 16:32.1; 17. Mason Wheeler (JACK) 16:32.7; 18. Joseph Ereaux (IF) 16:32.7; 19. Daniel Russell (BK) 16:36.7; 20. Elias Everist (RM) 16:35.8
Varsity B team scores: 1. Salmon 59; 2. Sugar-Salem 104; 3. Liberty Charter 132; 4. Soda Springs 136; 5. Gooding 172; 6. West Side 203; 7. North Fremont 243; 8. Teton 254; 9. Valley 262; 10. Cole Valley Christian 270; 11. Kimberly 279; 12. Snake River 309; 13. Firth 348; 14. Buhl 378; 15. Fruitland 380; 16. Butte County 477; 17. Malad 523; 18. Leadore 533; 19. Bear Lake 537; 20. Grace 539; 21. Rimrock 550; 22. Compass Honors 557; 23. Oakley 579; 24. Filer 596; 25. Rockland 644; 26. American Falls 698
Varsity B individual results (top 20 only)
1. Caleb Hamblin (LC) 15:45.7; 2. Johnathan Simmons (SAL) 16:09.5; 3. Connor Gardner (LC) 16:16.6; 4. Owen Rogers (GOOD) 16:20.9; 5. Lorenzo High (SR) 16:24; 6. Kaysen Klingler (SUG) 16:24.7; 7. Andy Gebhardt (SAL) 16:45.9; 8. Jacob Moffat (WS) 16:49.7; 9. Garrett Christensen (VAL) 16:51.1; 10. Daniel Butler (BUHL) 16:51.9; 11. Hyrum Spencer (WJ) 16:53.8; 12. Parker Galbraith (SUG) 16:58.5; 13. Keller Brothers (SAL) 17:01.4; 14. Asher Johnston (NF) 17:07.1; 15. Kelson Arellano (SODA) 17:11.7; 16. Treygan Bragg (SAL) 17;18.3; 17. Brentan Noreen (WS) 17:22.4; 18. Kyle Christensen (VAL) 17:25.5; 19. Carter McCullough (SODA) 17:26; 20. Max Palmer (NF) 17:26.5
Girls
Varsity A team scores: 1. Eagle 38; 2. Skyline 117; 3. Rocky Mountain 121; 4. Bishop Kelly 134; 5. Madison 172; 6. Twin Falls 193; 7. Idaho Falls 194; 8. Thunder Ridge 233; 9. Pocatello 251; 10. Jackson 251; 11. Preston 268; 12. Rigby 297; 13. Highland 301; 14. Century 370; 15. Hillcrest 401; 16. Borah 403; 17. Blackfoot 424; 18. Burley 439; 19. Columbia 517
Varsity A individual results (top 20 only)
1. Mattalyn Geddes (TF) 17:58.6; 2. Ashley LaJocies (EAG) 18:11.8; 3. Lizzie Dildine (EAG) 18:12.9; 4. Sariah Harrison (SKY) 18:18.7; 5. Alivia Johnson (BONN) 18:22.6; 6. Brinlee Bryson (EAG) 18:47.6; 7. Karlee Christensen (Raft River) 19:07; 8. Jessica Moss (TR) 19:09.5; 9. Sage Martin (RM) 19:22; 10. Sienna Taylor (JACK) 19:30.6; 11. Rebecca Bodine (BK) 19:37; 12. Alyssa Britton (EAG) 19:38; 13. Brinlee Garling (TR) 19:39.1; 14. Macy Olson (SKY) 19:39.5; 15. Muriel Jones (JACK) 19:40.3; 16. Anna Ranieri (BK) 19:45.5; 17. Parker Smith (JACK) 19:46.8; 18. Allison Lemons (IF) 19:54; 19. Bailey Bird (POC) 19:56; 20. Ella Harris (EAG) 20:04.8
Varsity B team scores: 1. Sugar-Salem 96; 2. Bear Lake 142; 3. Soda Springs 146; 4. West Side 155; 5. Oakley 159; 6. Salmon 161; 7. Shelley 197; 8. Kimberly 225; 9. Cole Valley Christian 250; 10. Snake River 254; 11. Teton 283; 12. Fruitland 338; 14. Rockland 341; 15. West Jefferson 348; 16. Firth 365; 17. Buhl 421; 18. North Fremont 429; 19. Butte County 439
Varsity B individual results: 1. Elli Kelsey (BEAR) 18:49.3; 2. Elise Kelsey (BEAR) 19:24.7; 3. Josi Kelsey (BEAR) 19:31.5; 4. Sarenady Price (SUG) 19:37.1; 5. Natalya Babcock (BC) 19:44; 6. Ashlyn Willis (WS) 20:03.1; 7. Elizabeth Spencer (WJ) 20:04; 8. Emree Larson (OAK) 20:09.1; 9. Brynlee Simmons (SODA) 20:09.6; 10. Amanda Lee (Liberty Charter) 20:15.2; 11. Emma Hillam (Fruitland) 20:20.9; 12. Natalia Lewis (WS) 20:21.5; 13. Keely Cranney (OAKL) 20:24.6; 14. Brinley Humphreys (KIM) 20:32.5; 15. Keelin Stewart (CVC) 20:32.8; 16. Sara Bagley (TET) 20:36.4; 17. Kamber Smith (ROCK) 20:42; 18. Ryley Klingler (SUG) 20:47.4; 19. Kaylee Dalilng (WJ) 20:54.9; 20. Sara Deschaine (SAL) 20:55.8