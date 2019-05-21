Twin sisters Kennedy and Madi Burton have been teammates since T-ball at age six.
The seniors officially extended their softball careers another two years Tuesday, signing with Golden West College in Huntington Beach, Calif., in a signing ceremony in Idaho Falls High School's library.
The twins emailed Golden West early in their senior softball season and heard back quickly from the softball coaches, who said they were interested in speaking to the Burtons after reading articles about them. Although they did not get to visit the two-year California Community College Athletic Association school, the location and the fact that the Rustlers were interested in signing both sisters was enough to sway their decision.
"I think it'll take some time (to adjust) but we have each other and we'll figure it out," Kennedy Burton said. "Being in warm weather where you can play softball year-round is a dream for both of us."
The Burtons had made visits to Utah State Eastern and the College of Southern Idaho prior to their senior softball season. Golden West recruited them as outfielders and pitchers, the positions they've played for Idaho Falls. They said Golden West's coaches anticipate them to contribute right away, as there will be notable vacancies.
"They said they have a lot of sophomores leaving this year," Madi said. "We're excited to step in."
Playing college softball wasn't something they were always 100 percent sure about, said Madi, but credited their parents and coaches for believing in them. They also said they are not sure if they will continue their careers beyond Golden West, but will remain open to the possibility.
The twins signed three days after helping Idaho Falls conclude a historic state runner-up finish and 24-5 final overall record. Based on IHSAA records going back to the first state softball tournament in 1997, that is the best finish ever by the Tigers.
"It's been awesome," Kennedy said. "We love this school and we've loved playing basketball and softball for this school."