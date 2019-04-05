Idaho Falls High senior Demetri Fried-Ochoa signed a letter of intent on Friday to play soccer with Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Fried-Ochoa twice received all-conference honors and was a second-team selection for the 2018 Post Register all-area boys soccer team. He led the Tigers in assists over the past two seasons and scored five goals in 2018. Idaho Falls won the consolation game at the state tournament in 2017.
“It took a lot of hard work and a lot of time,” Fried-Ochoa said after signing his paperwork and taking photos with friends, family and teammates at the school’s media center.
He said he started thinking seriously about playing soccer in college after the state tournament.
“I can go as far as I want,” he said. “In my mind, I thought I could continue this in college.”
Fried-Ochoa’s brother Chris played football at Dordt College, so Demetri was familiar with the area and the school. He visited twice before making a final decision.
Dordt is an NAIA school located in Sioux Center, Iowa, and is a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Defenders men's soccer team finished 6-10-1 this past season.
“Demetri brings positive energy, character and a high work rate,” Dordt coach Ryan Gresse said in a statement. “We are excited to see how he develops in his time at Dordt. He is a bright kid who is passionate about Dordt. Demetri will be a great fit for our school and program.”
Fried-Ochoa said he plans on studying Digital Media Production.
“I’m really happy to take this next big step,” he said.