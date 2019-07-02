On June 6, nine young figure skaters from Idaho Falls flew to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to compete in the inaugural 2019 Excel/Compete USA National Festival in Coral Springs. Sydz Kydz skaters, representing both the Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club and the USFSA Learn to Skate USA program, spent three months prior to the competition raising funds to make the trip. Skaters Angelica Martinez, Natalia Richards, Emma Lowry, Olivia Yasaitis, Zoey Bailey, Aubrey Swendsen, Nina Amalia Nazarrio, Lexee Yanez and Kinlee Preussner represented Idaho Falls against national competition and each claimed medals. Preussner, age 5, took the top spot with her freestyle program in the Snowplow Sam division and to become national champion, as did Yasaitis, who won her Freestyle program. In addition, Yasaitis placed second in spins and fourth place in jumps. First-time competitor Nazzario placed second with her freestyle program in her division. Bailey and Swendsen each placed third, Yanez placed fifth, while Martinez, Lowry and Richards each placed in the top 20 in their divisions. All nine skaters are coached by Sydnee Nethery from Sydz Kydz Skaterz and train on a year-round basis despite of the lack of ice in Idaho Falls during the summer. In addition to skaters competing throughout the summer, Sydz Kydz skaters Yanez, Preussner, Rylee Hruska and Analea Hruska will be performing at Sun Valley Resort ice shows on Ice Shows beginning Thursday.