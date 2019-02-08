Idaho Falls High golfer Jaedon Thompson signed a national letter of intent with College of Idaho on Friday.
Before friends and family in the school’s library, the senior signed and said he was ready to start the next chapter in his golf career.
“I’m really happy and excited to go play up there,” he said.
Thompson worked though a back injury last year and spent the off-season getting stronger. During the winter he said he spent time with a golf simulator in his basement to improve his game, but still wasn’t sure about his college aspirations.
After contacting the College of Idaho to check on their program, he eventually went to Caldwell and tried out. Thompson received his offer last month.
After playing football, basketball and baseball as a youngster, Thompson said he returned to playing golf in seventh grade. He took lessons and was hooked on the sport.
He plans on studying sports medicine or athletic training.