CALDWELL--The scoreboard at Vallivue High School's baseball field has room for statistics for games up to 10 innings.
The Idaho Falls baseball team needed every single one of those illuminated frames, downing Twin Falls 2-1 in 10 innings in Friday's opening round of the 4A baseball state tournament.
The showdown between the District 4 champion Bruins and District 6 runner-up Tigers was decided by a run scored by Cabes Woolf with one out in the top of the 10th. Cannon Thompson reached third on an error, and Woolf reached home all the way from second.
"That kid is a tremendous worker," said first-year Idaho Falls skipper Trent Johnson of Woolf. "He deserves to have that moment."
The marathon game officially ended with a catch by--fittingly--Woolf in left field in the bottom of the 10th. The contest, which had been delayed an hour and 40 minutes due to rain, took almost two and a half hours to complete.
Johnson and Jaxon Sorenson, who relieved starting pitcher Andrew Gregersen after the first batter in the bottom of the ninth with one out, said it was one of the longest and greatest high school baseball games they had been part of before.
"Twin's a very good team," said Sorenson, who gave up one hit and no runs in 1 2/3 innings of relief and went 2 for 5 to lead the Tigers at the plate. "We knew it was going to be a dogfight. I knew it was going to come down to the last inning."
After five innings of scoreless baseball, a run by Thompson and a run by Twin Falls' Haylen Walker in the sixth knotted the game at 1-1 and the last inning came and went. The Bruins outhit the Tigers 10-6, but it was their 10th inning error, the first of the game for either team, that turned the tide in what was otherwise a contest between teams that played like mirror images of each other.
Caden White went 1 for 4 with an RBI and Gregersen, who allowed one run on nine hits while striking out nine and walking one in 8.1 innings, went 1 for 3 for Idaho Falls, which plays Bishop Kelly at 7 p.m. tonight.
"That momentum, particularly when you win, is great to have," Johnson said.
IDAHO FALLS 2, TWIN FALLS 1 (10 INNINGS)
IF 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 2 6 0
TF 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 10 2
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Andrew Gregersen 8.1 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 9 K, 1 BB; Jaxon Sorenson 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Sorenson 2-5. RBI: Caden White.
TWIN FALLS — Pitchers: Carson Walters 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 4 BB; Magnum Hofstetter 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Hofstetter 2-5, Haylen Walker 2-5, Kaden Stutzman 2-5, Tai Walker 2-4. RBI: Sam Hoggarth.
