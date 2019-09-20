After recovering a fumbled kickoff in front of his own bench, Idaho Falls senior linebacker Brennon Peck looked like he didn’t want to give up the ball.
And after routing visiting Shelley 35-0 at Ravsten Stadium on Homecoming night, Peck looked like he didn’t want to give up the field.
The student body stormed the rainy turf after the win, and Peck was one of the last players to head to the locker room after jumping and laughing and partying with his friends and teammates.
“Oh man, this is one of the biggest games I’ve ever played, and to win here on Homecoming tonight just means so much right now,” Peck said. “It was a good team win for us.”
Following a lackluster first quarter on both sides, the Tigers erupted for four second quarter touchdowns, adding a fifth early in the fourth quarter.
Three of those scores featured tailback Spencer Moore, including passes of 59 and 26 yards from quarterback Tag Miller — where Moore put his best running back moves on the bedazzled Shelley secondary.
Miller also ran one in for a score during the second quarter eruption, scooting around the left side on a broken passing play.
Not to be outdone by Miller, Moore found time to hit sophomore receiver Hunter Miller on a 31-yard scoring strike out of the Wildcat formation.
“I’ve never thrown a touchdown before, ever,” Moore said. “We practice that sometimes, but I never really thought I would get that call. Yeah, that was pretty crazy.”
While the Tigers broke out of their early doldrums, the Shelley offense couldn’t follow suit, managing just 22 total yards from scrimmage in the first half against a stubborn Idaho Falls defense.
The second half was even worse for Shelley as the visiting Russets fumbled the ball away on all three of their second half possessions.
In addition to his running score, Miller tossed three touchdowns and finished with 223 yards in the sog fest, completing 11 consecutive passes at one stretch.
Moore finished with 85 receiving yards and 88 rushing yards
Shelley (0-4 overall, 0-2 4A District 6) gets a one-week break from the conference schedule Friday with a home game against Pocatello.
Idaho Falls (1-3 overall, 1-0 4A District 6) will be back to work next Friday night against Skyline in the annual Emotion Bowl.
“Yeah, that’s going to be a big one,” Moore said. “It’s huge, and I think we’re all excited.”
IDAHO FALLS 35, SHELLEY 0
Shelley 0 0 0 0 — 0
Idaho Falls 0 28 0 7 — 35
Second quarter
IF — Spencer Jackson 6 pass from Tag Miller (Cole Chastain kick) 11:53
IF — Miller 9 run (Cole Chastain kick) 11:00
IF — Spencer Moore 59 pass from Miller (Cole Chastain kick) 5:50
IF — Moore 26 pass from Miller (Cole Chastain kick) :44
Fourth quarter
IF — Hunter Miller 31 pass from Moore (Cole Chastain kick) 9:58
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — Shelley, Jeremy Burton 18-98, Kyle DeRoche 14-60, Brayden Johnson 6-3, Taylor Balmforth 4-(-15). Idaho Falls, Moore 17-88, Clayton Rohner 8-41, T. Miller 2-15, Gus Mecham 1-0, Sy Balangue 1-0, Tyler Elison 1-(-5)
PASSING — Shelley, Balmforth 0-3-0-0. Idaho Falls, T. Miller 13-20-223-0, Moore 1-1-31-0, Elison 1-1-4-0
RECEIVING — Idaho Falls, H. Miller 5-85, Moore 2-85, Jackson 3-35, Bradley Thompson 3-28, Mecham 1-19, Chastain 1-4.