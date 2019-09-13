District 6 teams have left their impressions on the annual Tiger-Grizz Invitational in recent seasons, but one particular trophy haul prompted much chatter and astonishment Friday at Freeman Park.
Idaho Falls repeated as varsity A boys champions, won the varsity A girls title and won the JV boys and girls titles to complete a sweep that is believed to be the first of its kind at Tiger-Grizz. In addition to the varsity trophies, the Tigers had 10 total varsity medalists. Idaho Falls had five varsity girls finish in the top 14 and five varsity boys finish in the top 17.
The Tigers commemorated the moment by gathering all the JV and varsity runners together under the shelter on the hillside behind the Vietnam War memorial for photos, followed by a huddle and a shout of "Tigers!" before dispersing.
Putting the sweep into words and into perspective took a few seconds for Idaho Falls head coach Alan McMurtrey.
"Of all the Tiger-Grizzes I've been part of, this has been the most fun," McMurtrey said. "This was a big meet, getting 30 teams. We're proud of where we're at. We're gonna go home, enjoy it for 24 hours and we're gonna keep working."
Longtime Skyline head coach Sean Schmidt said he had not seen such a sweep at Tiger-Grizz, nor had Sugar-Salem coach Brett Hill, whose Diggers have swept varsity B team titles before.
"Amazing," Hill said. "It's very impressive. That shows they've been putting in the time in the summer. They have great depth."
McMurtrey said the current Tigers are still being influenced by those who came before them who set the example and the foundation. A phrase he often tells the Tigers is 'leave the program better than when you first got here,' and they strive to live up to that.
"'When you've run your four years here, is the program better than when you started?'" McMurtrey said. "There's a lot of the same families who have younger siblings who are now running, a lot of families that have helped create that positive culture."
More history came with the individual titles as the overall varsity winners were from District 6 for the second year in a row and second time ever. Skyline junior Sariah Harrison repeated as overall varsity girls champion in 19:23.39, the third girl in 10 years to achieve that feat at Tiger-Grizz. Upon learning defending 4A individual state champion Mattalyn Geddes of Twin Falls was instead racing at the BYU Autumn Classic this weekend and not traveling with her team to Tiger-Grizz, and Harrison said she entered Friday wanting to defend her title and run close to her winning time of 19:28.5 from last year. Aiding her in that quest was her familiarity of every little detail of the course.
"I run here all the time in the offseason," Harrison said. "Me and my sister run the course then run home and get about six miles in. I practice here all year."
Harrison had Bear Lake sophomore Elli Kelsey a few strides behind her early in the race, so close she could hear her breathing. After tackling the hills, Harrison extended her lead.
"I didn't know she was gonna be that close," Harrison said. "I told myself after the hills, 'I've gotta go while it's flat.'"
Making a name for herself in her first high school Tiger-Grizz was Bonneville freshman Alivia Johnson, who was the third overall finisher in the varsity girls race and second finisher in varsity girls A in 20:06.62. She was the top freshman girl to finish Friday.
"I was kinda worried because I have shin splints," said Johnson, motioning to the KT tape on her legs. "I wanted to stay in the top 10. I'm happy with my time and hoping I can get down to 19:40, 19:30."
Thunder Ridge senior Stetson Moss was the overall varsity boys champion in 15:59.57. He joins Idaho Falls' Zach Erikson, who won last year, as the only District 6 boys to claim overall varsity boys individual titles at Tiger-Grizz.
"I didn't know that," Moss said. "Zach's an amazing athlete. I'm honored to be included in that same group."
He was battling for first early in the race shoulder to shoulder with Idaho Falls' Mitchell Athay and Pocatello's Shane Gard and Dallin Bird. They ended up claiming the first four overall finishes as Bird, Athay and Gard finished in order after Moss. Friday was Moss's first Tiger-Grizz since 2016, when he ran 17:19.9, as injuries sidelined him from the meet the previous two seasons.
"My calf was bothering me a little bit today, but it's okay now," Moss said. "This is probably the strongest and fittest I've ever been early in the season."
The varsity B boys individual title went to a District 6 runner for another year, as Salmon junior Johnathan Simmons claimed that with a time of 16:49.81. He led Salmon to six top-20 individual finishes en route to repeating as varsity B boys team champions 39-59 over Sugar-Salem. For the second time in nine seasons, however, a team not named Soda Springs won the varsity B girls title. Defending 3A state champion Sugar-Salem edged defending 2A state champion Soda Springs and rising District 5 program Bear Lake for the team title with five Diggers getting medals.
"I was starting to think Bear Lake would beat us when (the Kelsey sisters) went 1-2-3, but our girls team has such great depth," Hill said. "Our boys, we like competing against (Salmon). They're 2A state champion and we're 3A state champion. Who's better? They got us this time."
Tiger-Grizz Invitational
Friday at Freeman Park
*full results on athletic.net*
Varsity A Girls
Team scores: 1. Idaho Falls 44; 2. Skyline 51; 3. Thunder Ridge 124; 4. Twin Falls 136; 5. Pocatello 147; 6. Shelley 182; 7. Preston 186; 8. Highland 191; 9. Rigby 200; 10. Century 242; 11. Blackfoot 244; 12. Bonneville 284; 13. Hillcrest 301
Individual results (medalists only)
1. Sariah Harrison (SKY) 19:23.39; 2. Alivia Johnson (BONN) 20:06.62; 3. Macy Olson (SKY) 20:14.4; 4. Aubrey Thueson (Centennial) 20:21.47; 5. Jessica Moss (TR) 20:23.03; 6. Andie Bell (PRE) 20:25.12; 7. Allison Lemons (IF) 20:28.3; 8. Hannah Kohler (IF) 20:28.72; 9. Brinlee Garling (TF) 20:43.96; 10. Jennalee Lewis (IF) 20:59.17; 11. Sophie Stubbs (Centennial) 20:59.65; 12. Elanor Eddington (IF) 21:02.01; 13. Grace Kosmicki (HIGH) 21:03.25; 14. Abbey Corgatelli (IF) 21:26.01; 15. Raegan Hart (SKY) 21:27.6; 16. Maddie Coleman (Centennial) 21:35.98; 17. Adria Roberts (SKY) 21:39.27; 18. McKinley Scott (PRE) 21:45.65; 19. Ava Patterson (CENTU) 21:48.59; 20. McKinley Daw (TR) 21:51.33
Varsity B Girls
Team scores: 1. Sugar-Salem 59; 2. Soda Springs 68; 3. Bear Lake 92; 34. Salmon 119; 5. West Side 120; 6. Firth 167; 7. Snake River 169; 8. Teton 183; 9. West Jefferson 193
Individual results (medalists only)
1. Elli Kelsey (BEAR) 19:59.36; 2. Josi Kelsey (BEAR) 20:48.96; 3. Elise Kelsey (BEAR) 20:51.71; 4. Sarenady Price (SUG) 21:08.52; 5. Brynlee Simmons (SODA) 21:17.42; 6. Natalia Lewis (WS) 21:20.11; 7. Ashlyn Willis (WS) 21:23.16; 8. Elizabeth Spencer (WJ) 21:35.21; 9. Tayah Gaines (SODA) 21:43.63; 10. Becca Lau (SODA) 21:44.24; 11. Taya Brewer (SUG) 21:46.61; 12. Sara Bagley (TET) 21:50.13; 13. Sara Boone (Ririe) 21:51.19; 14. Jaresa Jackson (SUG) 21:58.93; 15. Kaylee Dalling (WJ) 22:01.01; 16. Jade Jackson (SUG) 22:14.67; 17. Ryley Klingler (SUG) 22:15.81; 18. Sara Deschaine (SAL) 22:16.34; 19. Leah Cannon (SAL) 22:17.46; 20. Sedona Cannon (SAL) 22:24.46
Varsity A Boys
Team scores: 1. Idaho Falls 46; 2. Preston 67; 3. Pocatello 67; 4. Blackfoot 163; 5. Skyline 178; 6. Thunder Ridge 182; 7. Rigby 186; 8. Twin Falls 198; 9. Box Elder (Utah) 226; 10. Century 236; 11. Highland 247; 12. Shelley 352; 13. Hillcrest 367; 14. Bonneville 429; 15. Minico 441
Individual results (medalists only)
1. Stetson Moss (TR) 15:59.57; 2. Dallin Bird (POC) 16:24.21; 3. Mitchell Athay (IF) 16:27.06; 4. Shane Gard (POC) 16:49.34; 5. Zac Bright (IF) 16:56.55; 6. Jared Harden (HIGH) 16:57.45; 7. Joseph Ereaux (IF) 16:58.21; 8. Payson Bingham (TF) 17:05.55; 9. Brevin Vaughan (POC) 17:07.63; 10. Riley Reid (PRE) 17:08.56; 11. Ryker Holtzen (Canyon Ridge) 17:16.40; 12. Sam Jeppsen (PRE) 17:20.15; 13. Garrett Hale (PRE) 17:22.58; 14. Edison Leffler (PRE) 17:22.63; 15. Bryton Zohner (SKY) 17:23.90; 16. Isaac Corgatelli (IF) 17:24.46; 17. Porter Elison (IF) 17:26.31; 18. Xander Thompson (CENT) 17:26.54; 19. Seth Bingham (TR) 17:30.89; 20. Guillermo Fregoso (TF) 17:33.47
Varsity B Boys
Team scores: 1. Salmon 39; 2. Sugar-Salem 59; 3. Soda Springs 79; 4. West Side 107; 5. Snake River 142; 6. Teton 154; 7. Firth 170; 8. Bear Lake 246; 9. Leadore 253; 10. American Falls 278
Individual results (medalists only)
1. Johnathan Simmons (SAL) 16:49.81; 2. Kaysen Klingler (SUG) 17:16.53; 3. Lorenzo High (SR) 17:30.05; 4. Jacob Moffat (WS) 17:33.31; 5. Parker Galbraith (SUG) 17:40.55; 6. Andy Gebhardt (SAL) 17:49; 7. Hyrum Spencer (WJ) 17:49.31; 8. Max Palmer (NF) 17:52.10; 9. Brentan Noreen (WS) 17:59.34; 10. Carter McCullough (SODA) 18:01.56; 11. Treygan Bragg (SAL) 18:03.5; 12. Nathan Deschaine (SAL) 18:04.24; 13. Kelson Arellano (SODA) 18:05.21; 14. Lincoln High (SR) 18:08.95; 15. Asher Johnston (NF) 18:17.84; 16. Keller Brothers (SAL) 18:24.66; 17. Parker Dupree (SUG) 18:27.63; 18. Micah Tolman (SAL) 18:28.38; 19. Tanner Dupree (SUG) 18:31.63; 20. John Michael Kator (SODA) 18:42.89