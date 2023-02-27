When Owen Taule stepped into a boxing ring for the first time in December of 2022, he could not have imagined being where he was 14 months later: in Independence, Mo., competing for a National Silver Gloves championship.
The 14-year-old Idaho Falls High School student was the only Gem State boxer to qualify the tournament, an event sponsored by USA Boxing, a U.S. Olympic Team feeder organization overseen by the U.S. Olympic Committee.
Taule cruised through the bracket at the Feb. 9-11 event, bringing the 132-pound national championship belt back to Idaho Falls.
In doing so, Taule becomes the first boxer from the local Razor’s Edge Gym to win a national title.
Razor's Egde has been training boxers from throughout eastern Idaho and western Wyoming for 17 years, and coach Holly Gregson was in Taule's corner throughout the title run.
“It’s exceptional,” said Gregson, who runs Razors Edge along with her husband, Kelly. “It’s even more exceptional that he did that with less than 10 fights under his belt.”
Razor’s Edge trains a variety of boxers, from children as young as 8 to adults, at its Woodruff Avenue facility. Few of the elite and dedicated boxers, however, qualify for the gym’s competition team.
Taule quickly earned a place on the competition team at Razor’s Edge, and won all seven of his USA Boxing-sanctioned matches leading into the national tournament.
Taule said he is grateful to his coaches and teammates for helping prepare him for the national competition.
In the days leading up to the national tournament, Taule sparred 30 two-minute rounds with a variety of teammates, some of whom have also competed at national tournaments.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without my teammates and coaches,” Taule said. “I think of it more like a team title, not just mine.”
Gregson began coaching at Razor’s Edge when her son, Cole, got into boxing. Eventually she and her husband took over the gym.
Gregson’s competition team regularly competes throughout the west, including recent events in Rexburg, Rupert, Nampa, and in the Utah towns of Payson, Sandy, and Ogden.
But it’s not just the competition team that motivates Gregson.
She teaches children and adults who have no intention of ever competing but who come to Razor’s Edge every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday to be a part of something special.
“Our motivation is the members,” Gregson said, “Teaching boxing in a safe, professional manner, a place to go, and a family-like atmosphere.”
