One year after taking second by two points to Bishop Kelly at the 4A swimming state championships, the Idaho Falls girls swim team got redemption Saturday at the West Boise YMCA.
The Tigers beat the Knights 181-160 to claim the title at the first swimming state championships sponsored by the Idaho High School Activities Association. Consequently, that meant the Tigers got to take home a blue Idaho-shaped trophy and banner.
Idaho Falls also had quite the medal haul. Tayla Liddle, who said in September that she hoped to reach an ‘A’ individual final at state this season, claimed two individual ‘A’ titles Saturday. She won the girls 200-yard freestyle ‘A’ final in 1:58.45 (almost a five-second victory margin) and the 500 yard freestyle ‘A’ final in 5:24.8 (almost a six-second victory margin). Teammate Kailee Puetz won the 200-yard IM ‘A’ final in 2:12.58 (almost a five-second victory margin), the 100-yard breaststroke ‘A’ final in 1:06.64 (almost a seven- second victory margin) and placed second in the 100-yard freestyle ‘A’ final in 55.63.
Karlee Puetz completed an I.F. 1-2 in the 200-yard IM ‘A’ final, taking second to Kailee Puetz in 2:17.52. The Tigers also claimed two relay titles, winning the 400-yard freestyle relay ‘A’ final by almost 12 seconds in 3:46.36 and the 200-yard medley relay ‘A’ final by almost three seconds in 1:53.89.
Alyvia Casperson also competed in an ‘A’ final, placing seventh in the 50-yard freestyle in 26.87.
Other area girls ‘A’ finals placers were Skyline’s Naomi Larson (fifth in the girls 50-yard freestyle ‘A’ final in 26.25, fourth in the girls 100-yard butterfly ‘A’ final in 1:04.58), Skyline’s Sydney Daniel (eighth in the 100-yard backstroke ‘A’ final in 1:10.79), Hillcrest’s Sam Gilman (eighth in the girls 100-yard freestyle ‘A’ final in 1:00.99), Skyline’s 200-yard freestyle relay (fourth in 1:51.51) and Skyline’s 400-yard freestyle relay (fifth in 4:10.54).
Skyline was eighth in the 4A girls team standings with 70 points and Hillcrest was 18th with five points.
On the boys side, Idaho Falls led area teams with a sixth place finish in the team standings with 79 points. Skyline was eighth with 72, Hillcrest was 15th with 22 and Bonneville was 21st with one point. Century won the title by a half point, 186 to 185.5, over Bishop Kelly.
Skyline’s David Hill was third in the boys 50-yard freestyle ‘A’ final in 23.29 and I.F.’s Tyler Davis was seventh in 23.93 and Hillcrest’s Nick Brown was eighth in 24.59. Hill placed third in the 100-yard freestyle ‘A’ final in 52.28 and I.F.’s Luke Smith was sixth in 52.97. Davis was eighth in the 100-yard backstroke A final in 1:04.18 and Smith was eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke ‘A’ final in 1:11.80. Additionally, I.F. placed second in the 200-yard freestyle relay ‘A’ final in 1:37.72 and Skyline was fifth in 1:39.47. Idaho Falls was fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay ‘A’ final in 3:40.29 and Skyline was sixth in 3:43.71.
In 5A, Madison was 13th in the girls team standings with 24 points and Thunder Ridge was 15th with two. Madison was 11th in the boys standings with 40 points, Rigby was 13th with 20 and Thunder Ridge was 16th with four.
Local 5A ‘A’ final placers were Madison’s Spencer Eyring (eighth in boys 200-yard freestyle in 1:51.03, eigth in boys 100-yard breaststroke in 1:05.95), Madison’s Caleb Muhlestein (fifth in boys 200-yard IM in 2:09.34), Madison’s Tahis Ibanez (third in girls 100-yard butterfly in 58.76, third in girls 100-yard breaststroke in 1:08.67) and Rigby’s Hunter Bidwell (fourth in boys 100-yard butterfly in 57.08, sixth in boys 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.36).
Boise swept the 5A team titles, winning the girls title with 182 points and the boys title with 206 points.
The Post Register will do a follow-up on state swimming early this week.