Pinecrest 8-23-2022
SCRAMBLE
First place team: Vicky Brown, Esther Lash, Georgia Mousaw and Judy Jolley 64.
Second place team: Laurie Ballain, Chris Cammack, Jackie Larsen and Jayne Campbell 68.
Third place teams: CJ Green, Linda Carter-Beck, Nancy Difelici and Susan Bower 70.
Ginny Rasmussen, Vicki Johnson, Renee Wuska and Kate Sica 70.
Joan Ozmun, Susan Nelson and Treva Bolton 70.
Sage Lakes 8-24-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Vicky Brown 78, low net Pat Rath 68, low putts Ginny Rasmussen and Laurie Ballain 29.
First flight: Low gross Annie Davis 77, low net Mary Kay Jenkins 65, low putts Carol Ball 31.
Second flight: Low gross Sandra Wierman and Merlyn Belloff 85, 2nd low gross Lois Akers 91, low net Sharon Griffith 70, low putts Jackie Larsen 32.
Third flight: Low gross Karin Armstrong 89, 2nd low gross Donna Hill and Sally Burrell 92, low net Alice Lundberg and Lisa Harvego 70, low putts Jane Welch 33.
Fourth flight: Low net Judy Jolley 96, low net Treva Bolton 72, low putts Margie Clark 38.
