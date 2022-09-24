Sandcreek 9-14-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Vicky Brown 82, low putts Laurie Ballain 30.
First flight: Low gross Ginger Reid 90, low net Judy Weiszhaar 77, low putts CJ Green 31.
Second flight: Low gross Vicki Johnson 97, low putts Chris Cammack 35.
Third flight: Low gross Susan Nelson 100, low putts Diana Sonnenberg 32.
Fourth flight: Low net Kate Sica 77, low putts Judy Jolley 35.
Pinecrest 9-20-2022
HOLE IN ONE – Georgia Mousaw hole #12.
Championship flight: Low gross Laurie Ballain 86, low putts Ginny Rasmussen 27.
First flight: Low gross Judy Weiszhaar 88, 2nd low gross Ginger Reid and Annie Davis 89, low net Mary Kay Jenkins 76, low putts Stacey Watson and CJ Green 35.
Second flight: Low gross Vicki Johnson 92, 2nd low gross Linda Carter-Beck 95, low net Georgia Mousaw 75, low putts Jackie Larsen 32.
Third flight: Low gross Carol Irvine 98, low net Susan Nelson 77, low putts Chris Cammack and Diana Sonnenberg 31.
Fourth flight: Low gross Jane Welch 101, low net Susan Bower 72, 2nd low net Treva Bolton 77, low putts Yvonne Schjeldahl 35.
Sage Lakes 9-21-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Laurie Ballain 76, low putts Natalia Dole 34.
First flight: Low gross Ginger Reid 81, low putts Judy Weiszhaar 29.
Second flight: Low gross Jackie Larson 88, low net Chris Cammack 71, low putts Sharon Griffith 29.
Third flight: Low gross Donna Hill 86, low net Renee Wuska 67, low putts Lisa Harvego 31.
Fourth flight: Low gross Yvonne Schjeldahl 96, low net Treva Bolton 63, low putts Kate Sica 33.
PR Sports
