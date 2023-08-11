Pinecrest 8-1-2023
Championship flight: Low gross Melinda Howard 75, low putts Vicky Brown 31.
First flight: Low gross Judy Weiszhaar and Ginger Reid 83, low net Mary Kay Jenkins 74, low putts Judy Sahr 30.
Second flight: Low gross Merlyn Belloff 90, 2nd low gross Vicki Johnson 96, low net Jackie Larsen 74, 2nd low net Frances Case and Nancy Watson 75, low putts Brandi Nichols 34.
Third flight: Low gross Esther Lash and Sharon Griffith 94, 2nd low gross Nita Hix 98, low net Susan Nelson 69, 2nd low net Shlene Cox 72, low putts Chris Cammack 30.
Fourth flight: Low gross Bobbi Finlayson 99, low net Elaine Thompson 74, low putts Diane Manship 34.
Fifth flight: Low gross Kate Sica 108, low net Kay Bare 71, low putts Margie Clark 33.
Pinecrest 8-8-2023
Championship flight: Low gross Vicky Brown 85, low putts Annie Davis and Rena Nelson 31.
First flight: Low gross Judy Weiszhaar 88, 2nd low gross Mary Kay Jenkins 91, low net Joan Ozmun 69, low putts Ginny Rasmussen 27.
Second flight: Low gross CJ Green 91, 2nd low gross Carol Ball 96, low net Linda Carter-Beck 75, 2nd low net Jackie Larsen and Merlyn Belloff 77, low putts Katy Searle 33.
Third flight: Low gross Sally Burrell 94, 2nd low gross Nita Hix 99, low net Susan Nelson 71, low putts Carol Irvine and Shlene Cox 33.
Fourth flight: Low gross Lisa Harvego 102, low net Jane Welch 77, low putts Diana Sonnenberg 29.
Fifth flight: Low gross Susan Bower 113, low net Yvonne Schjeldahl 74, low putts Kate Sica 36.
Sandcreek 8-9-2023
Championship flight: Low gross Vicky Brown and Rena Nelson 85, low putts Annie Davis 33.
First flight: Low gross Stacey Watson 85, 2nd low gross Judy Weiszhaar 89, low net Joan Ozmun 71, low putts Ginger Reid 33.
Second flight: Low gross Sandra Wierman 85, 2nd low gross Merlyn Belloff 94, low net Vicki Johnson 73, low putts Julie Finup 32.
Third flight: Low gross Nita Hix 101, 2nd low gross Sharon Griffith 102, low net Renee Wuska 73, low putts Alice Lundberg.
Fourth flight: Low gross Bobbi Finlayson 102, low putts Treva Bolton 38.
Fifth flight: Low gross 115, low putts Kay Bare 37.
