Results
Pinecrest 8-30-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Laurie Ballain 85, low net Pat Rath 76 low putts Vicky Brown, Ginny Rasmussen and Rena Nelson 31.
First flight: Low gross Cathy Rae 85, low net CJ Green 71, low putts Stacey Watson 32.
Second flight: Low gross Merlyn Belloff 91, 2nd low gross Chris Cammack 96, low net Sharon Griffith 75, low putts Jackie Larsen 31.
Third flight: Low gross Susan Nelson 98, 2nd low gross Paulette Ball 99, low net Diana Sonnenberg 76, low putts Alice Lundberg 32.
Fourth flight: Low gross Jane Welch 101, low net Sherry Mace 71, 2nd low net Judy Jolley 82, low putts Susan Bower 34.
Sandcreek 8-31-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Sarah Fawcett and Pat Rath 87, low putts Ginny Rasmussen 33.
First flight: Low gross CJ Green 86, low putts Carol Ball and Judy Weiszhaar 30.
Second flight: Low gross Georgia Mousaw 95, 2nd low gross Chris Cammack 99, low net Esther Lash 75, low putts Vicki Johnson 31.
Third flight: Low gross Renee Wuska 101, 2nd low gross Diana Sonnenberg 108, low net Nancy Difelici 76, low putts Paulette Ball 33.
Fourth flight: Low gross Susan Bower 117, low net Treva Bolton and Bobbi Finlayson 82, low putts Yvonne Schjeldahl 28.
Pinecrest 9-6-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Laurie Ballain 84, low net Rena Nelson 73, low putts Pat Rath.
First flight: Low gross Ginger Reid 82, low net Mary Kay Jenkins 74, low putts Judy Weiszhaar 30.
Second flight: Low gross Linda Carter-Beck 87, low net Merlyn Belloff 72, low putts Sharon Griffith 29.
Third flight: Low gross Alice Lundberg and Sally Burrell 98, low net Diana Sonnenberg 75, low putts Sharon Price 30.
Fourth flight: Low gross Bobbi Finlayson and Treva Bolton 107, low net Susan Bower 75, 2nd low net Yvonne Schjeldahl and Margie Clark 80, low putts Sherry Mace and Judy Jolley 36.
Sage Lakes 9-7-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Rena Nelson79, low net Sarah Fawcett 70, low putts Ginny Rasmussen 30.
First flight: Low gross Cathy Rae, Joan Ozmun and Annie Davis 86, low net Carol Ball 74, low putts Judy Weiszhaar 31.
Second flight: Low gross Merlyn Belloff and Chris Cammack 90, low net Sharon Griffith and Jackie Larsen 74, low putts Esther Lash 38.
Third flight: Low gross Donna Hill 89, low net Sally Burrell 72, low putts Diana Sonnenberg 30.
Fourth flight: Low net Susan Bower 68, low putts Yvonne Schjeldahl 33.
