Pinecrest 9-2-2023
Championship flight: Low gross Laurie Ballain 86, low net Sarah Fawcett 75, low putts Annie Davis 30.
First flight: Low gross Joan Ozmun and Mary Kay Jenkins 94, low net Cathy Rae 76, low putts Merlyn Belloff 32.
Second flight: Low gross Sandra Wierman and Dianne Papaioannou 89, 2nd low gross Stacey Watson 92, low net Michelle Black 68, 2nd low net Vicki Johnson 71, low putts Julie Finup 30.
Third flight: Low gross Carol Irvine 95, 2nd low gross Esther Lash 97, low net Renee Wuska 70, 2nd low net Chris Cammack 75, low putts Diana Sonnenberg 31.
Fourth flight: Low gross Elaine Thompson 109, low net Bobbi Finlayson and Kate Sica 76, 2nd low net Judy Jolley 77, low putts Venda Sheppard 35.
Temp flight: Low putts Ginger Reid 33.
Sandcreek 9-3-2023
Championship flight: Low gross Sarah Fawcett and Laurie Ballain 86, low putts Vicky Brown 31.
First flight: Low gross Mary Kay Jenkins 90, low putts Ginger Reid 30.
Second flight: Low gross Stacey Watson 84, low net Vicki Johnson 74, low putts Julie Merrill 36.
Third flight: Low gross Esther Lash 98, low net Lisa Harvego 77, low putts Susan Nelson 30.
Fourth flight: Low gross Bobbi Finlayson 108, low putts Treva Bolton 34.
Temp flight: Low putts Kate Sica and Kym Mitchell 37.
Pinecrest 5-9-2023
Championship flight: Low gross Laurie Ballain 88, low putts Vicky Brown 34.
First flight: Low gross Stacey Watson 91, low putts Joan Ozmun 31.
Second flight: Low gross Michelle Black 95, low net Vicki Johnson 74, low putts Sally Burrell 32.
Third flight: Low gross Jane Welch 110, low putts Donna Hill 34.
Fourth flight: Low net Kate Sica 120, low putts Carrie Potter 40.
Temp flight: Low putts Kathy Jorgensen 36.
Sage Lakes 5-10-2023
Championship flight: Low gross Vicky Brown 80, low putts Nellie Dole 32.
First flight: Low gross Stacey Watson 88, low putts Joan Ozmun 37.
Second flight: Low gross Sandra Wierman and Merlyn Belloff 88, low net Michelle Black 75, low putts Karin Armstrong 32.
Third flight: Low gross Susan Nelson 93, low net Esther Lash 72, low putts Chris Cammack 33.
