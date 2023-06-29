Results for Idaho Falls Women’s Golf Association
Pinecrest 6-20-2023
Championship flight: Low gross Melinda Howard 78, low net Vicky Brown 69, low putts Annie Davis 29
First flight: Low gross Ginger Reid 86, low net Judy Weiszhaar and Joan Ozmun 74, low putts Stacey Watson 28
Second flight: Low gross Merlyn Belloff 89, low putts Linda Carter-Beck 28
Third flight: Low gross Esther Lash 98, low net Nita Hix 74, low putts Jackie Larsen 33
Fourth flight: Low gross Treva Bolton 105, low putts Venda Sheppard 34
Fifth flight: Low gross Kym Mitchell 110, low net Kate Sica 70, 2nd low net Kay Bare 75, low putts Carrie Potter and Yvonne Schjeldahl 33
Beat the pro gross score with net score: Vicky Brown, Ginger Reid and Merlyn Belloff 69, Kate Sica 70, Kym Mitchell 71, Melinda Howard and Treva Bolton 72
Sandcreek 6-21-2023
Championship flight: Low gross Melinda Howard 82, low putts Annie Davis 31
First flight: Low gross Judy Weiszhaar 88, 2nd gross Cathy Rae 94, low net Ginger Reid 66, low putts CJ Green 34
Second flight: Low gross Vicki Johnson 97, low putts Dianne Papaioannou 36
Third flight: Low gross Nita Hix 99, 2nd low gross Jackie Larsen 100, low net Alice Lundberg 100, low putts Carol Irvine 33
Fourth flight: Low gross Diane Manship 105, low putts Judy Jolley 40
Fifth flight: Low gross Kym Mitchell 113, low net Kay Bare 63, low putts Yvonne Schjeldahl 36
Pinecrest 6-27-2023
Championship flight: Low gross Vicky Brown 84, low net Kristy Wachs 76, low putts Rena Nelson 26
First flight: Low gross Judy Weiszhaar 85, 2nd low gross Ginger Reid and Stacey Watson 89, low net Joan Ozmun 72, low putts Ginny Rasmussen 29
Second flight: Low gross Merly Belloff 91, 2nd low gross Nancy Watson 96, low net Dianne Papaioannou 70, low putts Lois Akers 30
Third flight: Low gross Susan Nelson 100, 2nd low gross Sharon Griffith 102, low net Nita Hix 75, low putts Kathy Buckland 33
Fourth flight: Low gross Lisa Harvego 100, low net Diana Sonnenberg 79, low putts Judy Jolley 34
Fifth flight: Low gross Susan Bower 109, low net Sherry Mace 68, 2nd low net Carrie Potter, low putts Margie Clark and Kym Mitchell 32
Sage Lakes 6-28-2023
Championship flight: Low gross Vicky Brown and Rena Nelson 81, low putts Annie Davis 31
First flight: Low gross Stacey Watson 85, 2nd low gross Ginny Rasmussen, Judy Weiszhaar and Carol Ball 89, low net Ginger Reid 73, low putts Cathy Rae 33
Second flight: Low gross Lois Akers and Merlyn Belloff 86, low putts Karin Armstrong 35
Third flight: Low gross Sally Burrell 89, 2nd low gross Nita Hix 91, low net Chris Cammack 68, low putts Erma Jenkins 38
Fourth flight: Low gross Dianna Sonnenberg 96, low putts Judy Jolley 30
Fifth flight: Low gross Laura Haddix 100, low net Georgia Heier and Kym Mitchell 72, 2nd low net Margie Clark 73, low putts Kay Bare 35
