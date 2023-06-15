Sandcreek 5-31-2023
Championship flight: Low gross Vicky Brown 90, low putts Annie Davis 36.
First flight: Low gross Ginger Reid 93, low putts Stacey Watson 35.
Second flight: Low gross Julie Finup 101, low putts Merlyn Belloff 38.
Third flight: Low gross Jackie Larsen and Donna Hill 101, 2nd low gross Susan Nelson and Sharon Griffith 106, low net Nancy Difelici and Lisa Harvego 77, low putts Dianna Sonnenberg 34.
Fourth flight: Low gross Diane Manship 108, low putts Treva Bolton 39.
Fifth flight: Low gross Susan Bower 111, low putts Georgia Heier 37.
Pinecrest 6-13-2023
Championship flight: Low gross Melinda Hamilton 79, low net Vicky Brown 71, low putts Rena Nelson 27.
First flight: Low gross Judy Weiszhaar 85, low net Ginger Reid 70, low putts Ginny Rasmussen 32.
Second flight: Low gross Sandra Wierman 88, 2nd low gross Nancy Watson and Merlyn Belloff 94, low net Michelle Black 74, low putts Julie Merrill and Sally Burrell 36.
Third flight: Low gross Sharon Griffith 95, 2nd low gross Esther Lash 100, low net Alice Lundberg and Jane Welch 75, 2nd low net Nita Hix 77, low putts Carol Irvine 31.
Fourth flight: Low gross Bobbi Finlayson 109, low net Sherry Mace 76, low putts Kate Sica, Margie Clark and Yvonne Schjeldahl 35.
Sandcreek 6-14-2023
Championship flight: Low gross Melinda Howard 81, low putts Vicky Brown and Sarah Fawcett 33.
First flight: Low gross Netalia Dole 95, low net Joan Ozmun 80, low putts Carol Ball 34.
Second flight: Low gross Sally Burrell 96, low net Sandra Wierman and Merlyn Belloff 78, low putts Lois Akers and Katy Searle 31.
Third flight: Low gross Brandi Nichols 97, low net Jackie Larsen and Chris Cammack 75, low putts Esther Lash 36.
Fourth flight: Low gross 114.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
PR Sports
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.