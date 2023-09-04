Pinecrest 8-22-2023
Championship flight: Low gross Vicky Brown 87, low putts Rena Nelson 32.
First flight: Low gross Ginny Rasmussen 86, 2nd low gross Mary Kay Jenkins 88, low net Joan Ozmun 71, low putts Judy Weiszhaar 31.
Second flight: Low gross Sandra Wierman 90, 2nd low gross Merlyn Belloff and Vicki Johnson 95, low net CJ Green 72, low putts Nancy Watson 29.
Third flight: Low gross Sally Burrell, Sharon Griffith and Nita Hix 93, 2nd low gross Karin Armstrong 100, low net Chris Cammack and Donna Hill 73, low putts Nancy Difelici and Pat Simonis 34.
Fourth flight: Low gross Shlene Cox 104, low net Laura Haddix and Treva Bolton 72, low putts Diana Sonnenberg 29.
Fifth flight: Low gross Susan Bower 109, low net Yvonne Schjeldahl 72, low putts Judy Jolley 31
Sage Lakes 8-23-2023
Championship flight: Low gross Vicky Brown 78, low putts Kristy Wachs 30.
First flight: Low gross Ginger Reid 82, low putts Ginny Rasmussen 33.
Second flight: Low gross Merlyn Belloff 89, low putts Vicki Johnson 33.
Third flight: Low gross Sharon Griffith 84, 2nd low gross Sally Burrell 96, low net Karin Armstrong 73, low putts Carol Irvine 33.
Fourth flight: Low gross Diana Sonnenberg 100, low putts Judy Jolley 30.
Fifth flight: Low net Carrie Potter 66, low putts Yvonne Schjeldahl 36.
Pinecrest 8-29-2023
Championship flight: Low gross Kristy Wachs 84, low putts Annie Davis 27.
First flight: Low gross Judy Weiszhaar 89, low putts Ginny Rasmussen 28.
Second flight: Low gross Merly Belloff 94, 2nd low gross Jackie Larsen 96, low net Nancy Watson 73, 2nd low net Sharon Griffith 74, low putts Linda Carter-Beck and Francis Case 31.
Third flight: Low gross Donna Hill 93, 2nd low gross Nita Hix 96, low net Susan Nelson 70, 2nd low net Esther Lash 71, low putts Chris Cammack 30.
Fourth flight: Low gross Sharon Price 101, low net Alice Lundberg 72, low putts Treva Bolton 33.
Fifth flight: Low gross Erma Jenkins 108, low net Carrie Potter 72, low putts Kate Sica 30.
Sandcreek 8-30-2023
First flight: Low gross Ginger Reid 93, low putts Judy Weiszhaar 34.
Second flight: Low gross CJ Green 95, low net Sharon Griffith 76, low putts Julie Finup 35.
Third flight: Low gross Esther Lash 109, low putts Karin Armstrong 38.
Fourth flight: Low gross Diane Manship 118, low putts Laura Haddix 36.
