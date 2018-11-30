POCATELLO — The old saying is “a win is a win,” and Idaho State can recite it plenty today.
The Bengals survived a strong showing from visiting Montana Western and eked out a less-than-pretty 74-66 win Thursday at Holt Arena.
The Bulldogs — an NAIA program — led 33-31 at halftime and held a lead as late as the 11-minute, 21-second mark of the second. ISU (3-3) ultimately found its shooting touch and avoided the upset.
The Bengals shot 55.6 percent from the floor in the second half after shooting 35.1 percent in the first.
“The first thing you have to look at is 74-66,” ISU coach Bill Evans said. “We didn’t play very good, but you need to give the other team credit.”
Montana Western (3-2) didn’t trail until the 4:56 mark of the first half, when ISU took its first lead of the night. The Bulldogs’ widened their lead to seven points twice in the opening half and did so again early in the second.
UMW made eight of its first 15 shots from the floor, while ISU missed 10 of its first 15. The Bengals missed countless shots right at the rim, including a series of four put-back opportunities in one first-half possession.
ISU started the game 5 for 20 from the field, but went 23 for 44 the rest of the way to finish at 43.8 percent for the game — the Bengals’ first win this season when shooting between 40 and 50 percent.
Brandon Boyd scored a team-high 15 points, and Gary Chivichyan had 10. Thursday marked ISU’s third win in Evans’ six-plus seasons when two players or fewer score 10 or more points (3-47).
“We have some guys that usually knock down shots that didn’t tonight,” bengals guard Lyle Sutton said. “And that happens.”
Sutton’s free throw with 11:20 remaining in half No. 2 marked the final lead change of the game. The Bengals led by as many as 12 points. Their eight-point margin of victory is the narrowest against MontanaWestern since a four-point win during the 2001-02 season.
Chier Maker chipped in nine points and nine rebounds, Kelvin Jones had nine points, seven boards and three blocks, Balint Mocsan tallied nine points and Alonzo Walker had eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.
Jared Stutzman did not score on 0-for-4 shooting in 20 minutes. The reigning third-team all-Big Sky Conference pick has scored three points on 1-of-8 shooting his last two outings.
Evans assured Stutzman’s two-game slump won’t last.
“Everybody’s talking about Jared Stutzman, what’s wrong with Jared,” Evans said. “If I knew what’s wrong with Jared, I’d tell Jared this is what’s wrong. … He’ll get better, I know he will. I’ve seen him do it. … I’m not worried about Jared Stutzman. He’s the least of my worries.”
ISU held advantages over Montana Western in shooting percentage, rebounds (43-34), blocked shots (8-3) and steals (7-2), but assisted on 10 of 28 buckets and committed 11 turnovers.
The Bulldogs assisted on 15 of 23 made shots and had 10 turnovers.
“They did a good job of being unselfish, passing it against our zone,” Sutton said.
Sutton said it’s easy to overlook an opponent from a lower division, and Evans echoed that sentiment. UMW also had an ace in the hole with assistant coach Patrick Jensen, who spent three seasons at Idaho State as a graduate assistant coach and director of player development.
“He knows some things that we do well and don’t do well here,” Sutton said of Jensen. “He took advantage a little bit in the first half.”
Montana Western was led in scoring by Cedric Boone, who scored 27 points on 9-of-19 shooting — including 6 of 10 from 3-point range. He was the Bulldogs’ lone player in double figures.
“He played really well,” Sutton said. “Played a heck of a game.”
ISU hits the road for its final three nonconference games, beginning Dec. 7 at Santa Clara. The Bengals also open league play on the road and don’t play in Pocatello again until Jan. 3, 2019.
“In order for us to win road games, we have to be better defensively,” Evans said. “We’ve got to figure that out.”