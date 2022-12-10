Cody Hawkins
Buy Now

Cody Hawkins

 UC Davis Athletics

Idaho State’s head coaching search has come to an end.

The Bengals’ new head man is former UC Davis offensive coordinator Cody Hawkins, ISU announced Friday, bringing an end to a coaching search that lasted less than two weeks.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.