POCATELLO – Idaho State took the first step toward stabilizing Thursday, beating NAIA team Benedictine University-Mesa 88-51 at Reed Gym.
The Bengals (3-4) have won two of their last three games and have a chance to build momentum with four consecutive upcoming home games.
Bengals point guard Madison Hinrichs has felt every bump along the road through Idaho State’s choppy start to the season, but the first-year starter got her footing Thursday. After averaging 1.2 assists and 4.2 turnovers per game entering the matchup, she compiled a career-high six assists and no turnovers against the Redhawks.
“I don’t think I lost any confidence,” Hinrichs said. “It happens, so I’ve just got to get through it, keep playing like I’ve been playing and work on a few things.”
It took ISU guard Estefania Ors a half before getting into a groove after missing the last three games due to a broken nose. Ors, donning a protective mask, nailed four third-quarter 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points after scoring four first-half points.
“I’m shooting well during practice,” Ors said. “So I just have confidence in myself.”
Senior forward Grace Kenyon neared a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds, while making all seven of her free throws in 20 minutes. Teammate Montana Oltrogge continued her upward scoring trend to start her ISU career, scoring more than her previous performance in every game thus far, including Thursday when she tallied a career-high 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting.
The Bengals’ decisive win offered a chance for new players to receive playing time. Idaho State never trailed and outscored the Redhawks (2-3) in every quarter of a matchup that drew the largest attendance for an ISU home game since 2012’s Big Sky title game that Idaho State won against Northern Colorado with 2,202 people in Reed Gym.
There were 2,075 in attendance for Thursday’s Field Trip Day, which brought School District 25 elementary and middle schools students who saw Idaho State's dominating performance.
“It was a huge success, and I would like to see it keep growing and get more schools involved,” Bengals coach Seton Sobolewski said. “Maybe it can even get to a point where we have two field trip games a year, but I thought it was tremendous and the kids were great and it was really fun.”
After Bengals guard Callie Bourne knocked down two free throws to put her team ahead 21-10 near the end of the first quarter, Idaho State never let its lead dip below double digits.
At the start of the third quarter, Kenyon made a pass from the key to Ors for a 3 to push the lead over 20 points, 43-22. It was the first of three treys by Ors in a three-minute span. She then made a bounce pass in the paint to Delaney Moore to put Idaho State ahead by 31 midway through the third period before finishing the quarter with another 3-pointer with about a half-minute remaining.
Idaho State’s home-opening win comes after splitting games in the Cancun Challenge, where the Bengals beat Kennesaw State 60-49 on Nov. 22 before losing 74-51 to Georgia Tech the next day.
Having Ors back will help Idaho State’s future prospects, but the Bengals still do not know when junior Irene Vicente will return to the floor. The forward, hampered by a foot issue, has not played this season after averaging 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game in the 2017-18 season.
Idaho State enters the last stretch of its nonconference slate and can use its latest game as a launching point after starting the season by winning two of its first six games.
“I kind of underestimated the difficulty of transitioning new people onto the team,” Sobolewski said. “We thought it was going to be more seamless. There was definitely a learning curve there. Estefania playing more with (the starters) and Madison, but I feel good about where we are now.”
Up next
ISU hosts Utah Valley on Tuesday and hosts Pepperdine on Thursday to end its nonconference slate.