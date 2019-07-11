Jaxon Sorenson has yet to begin his junior year, but the Idaho Falls High baseball player is already planning for his future.
Sorenson this week committed to play baseball at Gonzaga University.
Sorenson said he always followed the Zags baseball and basketball programs and has family up north, so he was already leaning on going to the NCAA Division I school.
"I visited the campus last fall and everything about it I liked," Sorenson said, adding that he plans on studying engineering or accounting.
On the field, Sorenson played third, second, and outfield Tigers and was a first-teamer on the Post Register all-area baseball team this past spring. He batted .443 with 26 RBIs and even pitched in relief when needed, sporting a 1.35 earned run average.
After talking to Gonzaga coaches, Sorenson said he'll likely be a corner infielder or outfielder.
He said the decision should take some weight off of his shoulders over the next two seasons of high school and American Legion baseball.
"Once I got the offer I knew," Sorenson said, noting he was one of the first from the class of 2021 to be offered. "I always wanted to play at Gonzaga so it's kind of a no-brainer for me and my family."
Gonzaga compiled its fourth consecutive 30-win season this spring and has advanced to the West Coast Conference tournament six of the past seven years.