The 112th War Bonnet Round Up wound up with some action-packed, live rodeo competition and a surprise rainstorm Saturday at Sandy Downs.
Early in the evening, Keenan Hayes, from Hayden, Colorado, was crowned the champion in bareback riding with a score of 86.5. Hayes is the number one ranked bareback rider in the world with $195,005 in earnings.
“I’m pretty good, first time here,” Hayes said. “Had a good horse in Macza’s. Didn’t really know much about it, but I knew that it showed potential, so (I) came on up here, and it worked out.”
Overall, Hayes was proud of his performance in front of the sold-out crowd.
“It felt good. The horse bucked a little harder than I thought it was gonna’, and I just had to keep going,” he said.
He’s been exclusively riding bareback since 2021. Saturday’s victory helps solidify his position as the number one bareback rider in the world.
“I’m leading it by a little bit right now,” Hayes said. “It’s just helping me out, get a bigger lead and hopefully keep at it.”
This was Hayes’ first trip to the War Bonnet, but it was his fourth rodeo in the last week.
“It’s an awesome place, fun rodeo and thanks everybody for coming out,” Hayes said.
Kole Ashbacher, from Arrowwood, Alberta, earned 84 points on Sly Eyes, tying for second place with Caleb Meks in saddle bronc riding in the overall War Bonnet with the best performance of Saturday night in his event.
“That was a really good, young horse,” Ashbacher said. “He’s not very old, so I didn’t know a whole lot about him. But I knew that if I went out and did my job, he was probably going to give me the best shot to win a little bit of money.”
Kade Bruno won the overall saddle bronc riding competition with his performance on Thursday, earning 86 points.
Ashbacher thanked the community for supporting the rodeo and making some noise during the event.
“I love competing in front of great crowds like that,” he said.
During the last two events of the night, an August thunderstorm unleashed its fury.
In spite of the downpour, Sharon Hall, of Pilot Point, Texas, won the barrel racing event, steering her horse around all three barrels Saturday with a time of 17.01 seconds.
In the final ride of the night, Tristen Hutchings of Monteview, Idaho, won the bull riding event for the War Bonnet with a score of 86.5 points. The Jefferson County native was one of only three bull riders during the three-day rodeo to qualify for a score by riding the bull for more than 8 seconds.
In the overall rodeo, Ryan Shuckburgh took first place in steer wrestling with a time of 3.6 seconds. Aaron Tsinigine and Ryan Motes won team roping in 4.3 seconds. Zack Jongbloed secured his victory in tie down roping with a winning time of 7.8 seconds. In ladies breakaway roping, Callahan Otoupalik won with her time of 1.9 seconds.
Trampus Quarnberg was awarded “all-around cowboy” for his performance in tie-down roping and team roping.
The crowd also honored local veterans and the servicemen and women currently protecting our nation during a star-studded military tribute.
