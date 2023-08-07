The 112th War Bonnet Round Up wound up with some action-packed, live rodeo competition and a surprise rainstorm Saturday at Sandy Downs.

Early in the evening, Keenan Hayes, from Hayden, Colorado, was crowned the champion in bareback riding with a score of 86.5. Hayes is the number one ranked bareback rider in the world with $195,005 in earnings.


