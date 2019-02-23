POCATELLO — In almost every wrestling room, there is a wall of champions.
On that wall, the names of all school’s state champs are painted next to the year or years they won state titles — immortalized for all time as the best of the best.
Some schools such as Idaho Falls and Skyline have dozens of such names.
Thunder Ridge had none — until Saturday.
With an 8-4 win over Post Falls 98-pounder Roddy Romero at the 5A state championships, Thunder Ridge sophomore Kaden Ramos earned the right to be the first name on that wall of champions.
“To be the first is awesome for sure,” Ramos said Saturday on the Holt Arena floor of Holt Arena. “It’s a chance to do something other wrestlers can look to as what is possible in this program.”
Thunder Ridge finished 13th in the team standings with 56 points, buoyed by Ramos’ gold-medal finish.
Madison was the top District 6 school, finishing in 11th with 74.5 points, and Rigby placed 16th with 50. Post Falls dominated the 5A team competition with 297.5 points, 113.5 better than Coeur d’Alene’s runner-up total.
Blackfoot scored 153 to finish fourth in the 4A team competition, just ahead of Bonneville’s fifth-place total of 139.
Rounding out the District 6 4A schools were Shelley (14th, 51 points), Skyline (16th, 32), Idaho Falls (21st, 23) and Hillcrest (26th, 4).
Among the 5A/4A District 6 schools, Ramos was joined by Bonneville’s Matthew Boone (195) and Shelley’s Kolton Stacey (106) as individual state champions.