Little change occurred in the rankings of the latest Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll released Wednesday, and one classification's rankings that remained unchanged sets up No. 1 versus No. 2 Saturday.
Defending 2A state champion Soda Springs, which was voted No. 1 for the second consecutive week, plays Saturday afternoon at defending state runner-up Ririe, voted No. 2 for the second consecutive week. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since the state championship game in February. Firth held on to the No. 3 spot for the second consecutive week and West Jefferson was among teams receiving votes.
Sugar-Salem and Snake River, which were tied for No. 2 in 3A the week one poll, were ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the week two poll. Sugar-Salem hosts Soda Springs on Friday for a game between last year's 3A and 2A state champions.
Elsewhere in the poll, Bonneville moved from No. 3 to No. 4 in the 4A ranks. Blackfoot was among teams receiving votes, including one first-place vote.
Challis was among 1A Division I teams receiving votes.
The entire poll is below with local teams bolded.
Week 2 Girls Basketball State Media Poll
Records are through Nov. 27, 2018
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (7) 5-0 43 1
2. Eagle (2) 5-0 38 2
T-3. Meridian 3-0 20 5
T-3. Lake City 3-1 20 4
5. Boise 4-2 14 3
Others receiving votes: None
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (7) 4-0 41 1
2. Middleton (1) 4-0 32 2
3. Minico 6-0 21 4
4. Bonneville 4-0 20 3
5. Mountain Home 6-0 10 -
Others receiving votes: Blackfoot (1) 5, Caldwell 5, Bishop Kelly 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberlake (9) 4-0 45 1
2. Sugar-Salem 2-1 33 T-2
3. Snake River 3-0 25 T-2
4. Parma 3-1 14 4
5. Gooding 4-0 13 -
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 4, Kellogg 1
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (9) 3-0 45 1
2. Ririe 3-1 29 2
3. Firth 4-0 26 3
4. Grangeville 4-0 13 -
5. Melba 4-1 7 5
Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 6, West Jefferson 5, New Plymouth 3, Marsing 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (9) 3-0 35 1
2. Shoshone 4-0 22 3
3. Lapwai 2-2 21 2
4. Genesee 3-1 17 4
5. Rimrock 4-0 14 5
Others receiving votes: Challis 7
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Genesis Prep (6) 0-0 41 1
2. Sho-Ban (3) 4-0 37 2
3. Nezperce 5-0 23 3
4. Rockland 4-0 14 4
T-5. Salmon River 1-1 6 T-5
T-5. Dietrich 4-1 6 -
Others receiving votes: Carey 4, Horseshoe Bend 2, Hagerman 1, Kendrick 1
This week’s voters:
Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Marlowe Hereford, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com