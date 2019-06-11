At Melaleuca Field, the Idaho Falls Bandits swept a Double-A American Legion doubleheader versus the East Idaho Rockies.
The Bandits scored nine runs from the third to fifth innings of their 13-3, six-inning win in game one. Alex Cortez went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base, Caden Christensen went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three stolen bases, Caden White went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs and Paul Wilson went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Bandits. McGwire Jephson went 2 for 4, Mason Flanary went 2 for 3 and Taran Clark went 2 for 3 with a stolen base for the Rockies.
The Bandits built on a 12-3 lead through three innings to take a 16-4 win in five innings in game two. Bruer Webster went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two stolen bases, Cortez went 3 for 4 with a double and a stolen base, Jace Hanson went 2 for 3 with a stolen base and White went 2 for 2 with a double and a home run for the Bandits (13-1-1), who face the Idaho Falls Chukars in an exhibition game Thursday at Melaleuca Field. McGwire Jephson went 2 for 3 with a double and Curtis Drake went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Rockies (7-6), who host the Post 43 Giants on Saturday in Rexburg.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 13, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 3 (6 INNINGS)
East Idaho 020 100—3 10 2
Idaho Falls 023 332—13 13 2
EAST IDAHO—Pitchers: Jaden Schwab 4 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Mason Flanary 1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Curtis Drake 0 IP+, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: McGwire Jephson 2-4, Flanary 2-3, Taran Clark 2-3. RBI: Peyton Boudrero 2, Nick Fullmer. SB: Clark.
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Paul Wilson 6 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Alex Cortez 2-4, Caden Christensen 3-4, Wilson 2-3, Caden White 3-3. 2B: Cortez, White 2. 3B: Wilson. RBI: Christensen 3, Cortez, Tavyn Lords, Jaxon Sorenson, Bruer Webster, White 3, Wilson 2. SB: Christensen 3, Cortez, Kai Howell, Lords, Easton Taylor, Tanner Webb 2, Webster.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 16, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 4 (5 INNINGS)
East Idaho 120 10—4 5 3
Idaho Falls 237 4x—16 13 3
EAST IDAHO—Pitchers: Dylan Rydalch 2.1 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Taran Clark 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Curtis Drake 1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: McGwire Jephson 2-3, Drake 2-3. 2B: Jephson. RBI: Drake 2.
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Brody Owens 3.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 5 BB; Austin Charboneau 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Bruer Webster 3-4, Alex Cortez 3-4, Jace Hanson 2-3, Caden White 2-2. 2B: Caden Christensen, Cortez, Webster 2, White. HR: White. SB: Cortez, Hanson, Kai Howell, Tavyn Lords 2, Webster 2.
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 6, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 2: At Pocatello, the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels defeated Blackfoot in a Double-A American Legion baseball game.
The Runnin’ Rebels outhit Blackfoot 7-5, getting a 2 for 4 day from Seth Nate, who had a double and a triple. Juan Pimentel went 2 for 3 to lead Blackfoot.
Game two of the doubleheader was not completed by Post Register deadline. Pocatello was leading Blackfoot 11-10 in the bottom of the sixth inning at 10:10 p.m.
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 6, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 2
Blackfoot 001 010 0—2 5 4
Pocatello 102 012 x—6 7 3
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Chase Turner 5.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 7 BB; Dosa Nappo 0.1 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Juan Pimentel 2-3. 2B: Payton Brooks. RBI: Brooks, Mike Gardner.
POCATELLO—Pitchers: Seth Nate 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Payton Cleaves 2-4, Nate 2-4, Dalton Jones 2-4. 2B: Nate. 3B: Nate. SB: Jaxon Christensen, Eben Curtiss, Braxton Wilhelm.
RIGBY 14, IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 6; IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 9, RIGBY 3 (5 INNINGS): At Hillcrest, Rigby and the Idaho Falls Knights split a Single-A American Legion baseball doubleheader.
Rigby took the opener, leading 11-5 through four innings. Rigby edged Idaho Falls 9-8 in hits.
Idaho Falls flipped the script in game two, scoring nine runs in the third inning en route to winning in five innings. Caleb Bateman, Jackson Beck and David Henze had two RBIs each while Hunter Peterson had an RBI and a stolen base.
MADISON CATS 11, IDAHO FALLS BEES 1 (6 INNINGS); MADISON CATS 13, IDAHO FALLS BEES 3 (6 INNINGS): At Rexburg, Madison took a Single-A American Legion doubleheader from the Idaho Falls Bees.
Madison broke open game one with a five-run second inning. Tyler Pena went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two stolen bases and Reid Nelson went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a stolen base for the Cats. The Idaho Falls Bees were led by Caleb Boone (2 for 2 with a double).
Madison led 10-2 through four innings in game two. Brendon Ball went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base and Marc Telford went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Madison (7-6). Teegan Bird went 2 for 4 with a stolen base for the Bees (3-10).