Linebacker Tyson Maeva said in a social media post Thursday evening that he was no longer part of the Boise State football team.
Maeva was sent home from the First Responder Bowl two weeks ago for a “violation of team standards.”
The San Diego native was second on team with 61 tackles last season as a junior and had 8.0 tackles-for-loss, 4.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He started 25 games the past two seasons.
“Unfortunately, my time at Boise State has been cut short by a decision I made and regret,” Maeva said in a message posted to his Twitter account. “However, I am prepared to deal with the hardships I have ahead in order to continue my success as a student-athlete. To all my coaches, teammates and fans of Bronco Nation I thank you for the love and support you have given me at my time at Boise State.”
It’s unclear exactly what Maeva did to get sent home from the bowl game and subsequently kicked off the team.
Maeva didn’t play in the home opener against UConn and coach Bryan Harsin explained only at the time that he “wasn’t needed.” A source told the Idaho Press, however, that Maeva was serving a one-game suspension for an undisclosed incident.
The loss of Maeva is a big one, but the Broncos should get Riley Whimpey back from a torn ACL at the weakside linebacker spot, and both Zeke Noa and Benton Wickersham could be options to replace Maeva at the middle linebacker spot.
Maeva will be one of four starters not to return next season on defense, joining outgoing seniors Tyler Horton, Jabril Frazier and Durrant Miles.