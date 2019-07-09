The Idaho Grand 12U youth baseball team is in historic Cooperstown, N.Y., this week competing in the Cooperstown Dreams Park Touranment. The lone Idaho team of the the 104 teams at the tournament, Idaho Grand 12U consists of players from Rexburg, Pocatello and Sugar-Salem and is part of the Rexburg-based organization Grand Baseball Academy.
The team defeated Edgemere Elite (Md.) 12-7, Decatur Braves (Ind.) 15-3, Halfmoon Miners (N.Y.) 17-4, Hitmen (Ariz.) 22-0 and lost to High Heat Baseball (Fla.) 12-0 and to the Shockers (Tenn.) 23-3 between Sunday and Tuesday. Single elimination tournament play began upon conclusion of their sixth game. They can be followed by searching for ‘Grand 12U’ on GameChanger.com or ‘Grand Baseball Academy’ on Facebook.
Team members are Will Chappell, Dawson McInelly, Cannon Eddie, Tanner Johnson, Preston Folz, Carson Choules, Jack Gardner, Hazen Torgerson, Hudson Chambers, Tanner Scott and Sam Chappell. They are coached by Jared Chappell, Brady Garner, Jace McInelly and Craig Hobbs.