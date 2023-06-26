As 8 a.m. approached Saturday, campers and RVs with family and friends woke up to have breakfast while their motocross riders practiced their moves and jumps before the event.
The Idaho Falls Motocross Association started its East Idaho Motocross event at Noise Park this past weekend, with racers coming from all over the area and parts of Wyoming looking to showcase their talent along with getting the adrenaline that can only come from motocross racing.
For Dakota Roberson, the director of the motocross association, having the track where races occur is more than just about racing.
“Every Wednesday night we prepare the track for conditions you would see at a race weekend anywhere in the country,” Roberson said. “We try to create an environment where people can train the skills that they need to go to Boise, Washington state, Arizona, or California.”
The association first started racing in 2021. Roberson believes that events like this can not only grow in the area, it also can have racers from around the nation come to race at Noise Park every year.
“We have had higher turnout since our first one, we have 10 races between Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, and Pocatello, our turnout continues to grow, especially with younger kids,” Roberson said. “We are looking to expand out footprint a little bit, being able to pull in riders from further out.”
Traveling for these motocross racers is not uncommon as there are few tracks in the east Idaho area. Some will travel to Boise, Billings, Montana, Mesquite, Nevada, and other places where people will drive a long ways to ride a good track. For Roberson and other riders, they use this opportunity to spread the word of their track in Idaho Falls.
“Our hope is to expand our footprint as we grow and a lot of it is based on reputation," Robertson said. "So if we put in a good track people find it challenging but not too challenging, the race is organized and people get their money’s worth, word of mouth spreads along ways,” Roberson said.
For riders in the area competing in events like this builds confidence and the adrenaline to confront the challenges that occur in the track. Rigby’s Tate Hawkes is one of the many riders that participated in several races.
“Experience and seat time on the bike is the biggest teacher,” Hawkes said.
Hawkes started in motocross by watching Super Cross on television. He started competing once he graduated high school.
“I started racing on weekends, traveling all over, just kind of started from there,” Hawkes said.
Watching others go fast is what stood out in Saturday's race," Hawkes said.
“People going fast, it is different when watching a dirt bike or when you are on a dirt bike just going on these jumps, little rollers," he said. "Just a huge, awesome moment."
