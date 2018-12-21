At Mackay, two players finished with double-doubles for the Mackay High School girls basketball team in a 65-51 nonconference win over rival Butte County.
Riley Moore had a game-high (and what is believed to be a career high) 28 points and 12 rebounds while Chloe Fullmer had 12 points and 22 rebounds.
“She was a beast and I mean that in a good way,” Mackay coach Kashia Hale said of Fullmer. “Overall we played a great team game. People stepped up and made things happen.”
Belle Beard had 19 points, Kiya McAffee had 11 points and Kelsey Isham had 10 for Butte County (4-8), which is off until a Jan. 3 home game versus Grace.
Remi Wojciechowski added 12 points for Mackay (6-3), which plays tonight at Rockland.
MACKAY 65, BUTTE COUNTY 51
Butte County 9 17 9 16 — 51
Mackay 8 19 14 24 — 65
BUTTE COUNTY (51) — Abby Vandever 1, Kiya McAffee 11, Abby Kniffin 2, Beard 19, Emily Hansen 6, Kelsey Isham 10. FG: 19. FT: 10-19. 3-pointers: 2 (McAffee 1, Beard 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: Ray.
MACKAY (65) — Riley Moore 28, Remi Wojciechowski 12, Chloe Fullmer 12, Trinity Seefried 8, Ileaha Begay 3, Brenna McAffee 2. FG: 25. FT: 15-25. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
HILLCREST 57, IDAHO FALLS 29: At Idaho Falls, the Knights picked up a solid conference win after taking a commanding first half lead.
Hillcrest, which led 41-11 by halftime, was led by Maycee Stenquist's 18 points. The Knights made 11 more free throws than the Tigers (22-11) in their second consecutive conference win.
“For the most part, that’s the best offensively we’ve looked in that first half," Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said.
Emma Williams had eight points for Idaho Falls (1-12, 1-4 4A District 6), which plays Jan. 3 at Madison.
Macy Speirs added nine points for Hillcrest (6-3, 3-2), which plays in the Timber-Lion tournament starting Thursday in Boise.
HILLCREST 57, IDAHO FALLS 29
Hillcrest 24 17 4 12 — 57
Idaho Falls 6 5 12 6 — 29
HILLCREST (57) — Maycee Stenquist 18, Macy Speirs 9, Ashlyn Sargent 8, Livia Wood 6, Abigail Parker 5, Braelyn McFarlane 1. FG: 22. 3-pointers: 4 (Wood 2, Parker, Speirs). FT: 9-15. Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: none.
IDAHO FALLS (29) — Emma Williams 8, Kennedy Burton 7, Kennady Goddard 6, Cassidy Sanders 2, Kaitlin Moss 2. FG: 11. 3-pointers: 2 (Williams, K. Burton). FT: 5-21. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY 54, SHELLEY 26: At Shelley, the Trojans extended their win streak to three with a nonconference victory over Shelley.
Rigby, which led 36-10 at halftime, shot 33 percent from the field for the night.
“The girls really passed and really distributed the ball around very well,” Rigby coach Troy Shippen said. “They played very unselfish basketball. It was fun to watch.”
Addison Stoddard had eight points to lead Shelley (1-11), which plays in the three-day Parma Tournament beginning Thursday.
Summer Dabell had 15 points (all from 3-pointers) and Mateya Mobley added 11 for Rigby (8-4), which faces Bishop Kelly on Thursday to begin the two-day Jerome Tournament.
RIGBY 54, SHELLEY 26
Rigby 14 22 11 7 — 54
Shelley 3 7 5 11 — 26
RIGBY (54) — Ruby Murdock 2, Summer Dabell 15, Kenadee French 7, Tylie Jones 7, Emma Shippen 3, Kiersten Raymond 4, Anna Fullmer 5, Mateya Mobley 11. FG: 20-60. FT: 7-9. 3-pointers: 7-35 (Dabell 5, French 1, Fullmer 1). Total fouls: 7. Fouled out: none.
SHELLEY (26) — Kassidy Arzola 5, Avery Downs 5, Sydney Leal 4, Salma Vega 4, Addison Stoddard 8. FG: 11-41. FT: 2-8. 3-pointers: 2-9 (Arzola 1, Vega 1). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
MALAD 65, SKYLINE 50: At Malad, Skyline fell to 2A Malad to split regular season meetings with the Dragons.
Two players combined for 56 of Malad’s points: Shawnee Simpson (29 points) and Brittynn Hubbard (27). The Dragons led 22-11 after the first quarter before the Grizzlies’ 20-point second quarter made it 31-31 at halftime. Malad outscored Skyline 34-19 in the second half.
Mattie Olson had 17 points and Macy Olson added nine for Skyline (5-7), which hosts Ridgevue on Saturday.
MALAD 65, MALAD 50
Skyline 11 20 7 12 — 50
Malad 22 9 16 18 — 65
SKYLINE (50) — D. Chapman 5, T. Chapman 2, Sophia Anderson 8, Lizzie Bialas 5, Annalise Cheret 5, Macy Olson 9, Mattie Olson 17.
MALAD (65) — Bayla Tripp, Jones 2, Jenna Peterson 3, Britlynn Hubbard 27, Shawnee Simpson 29.
HIGHLAND 53, THUNDER RIDGE 18: At Pocatello, Thunder Ridge dropped a conference game to Highland.
The Titans trailed by four after the first quarter but were outscored 18-4 in the second to enter halftime down 32-14. Highland held the Titans to four points in the second half.
Lauren Davenport had six points to lead Thunder Ridge (3-7), which plays Saturday at Blackfoot.
HIGHLAND 53, THUNDER RIDGE 18
Highland 14 18 9 12 — 53
Thunder Ridge 10 4 2 2 — 18
HIGHLAND (53) — Mallori Vawdrey 8, Hallie Austin 2, Makenna Baker 10, Pokibro 7, Meghan Calley 6, Kimberly Hawes 12, Lydia Maughan 6, Allie Thayne 2.
THUNDER RIDGE (18) — McKenzie Detonancour 1, Sierra John 4, Lauren Davenport 6, Brylee Furness 3, Avery Turange 2, Halli Smith 2.
BONNEVILLE 55, MADISON 29: At Rexburg, the Bees moved to 10-0 with a win over former conference opponent Madison. No further details were available by deadline.
Bonneville begins the three-day Timber-Lion Tournament on Thursday in Boise while Madison (3-8) plays Elko, Nev., the same day to begin the two-day Jerome Tournament.
RIRIE 67, BEAR LAKE 44: At Ririe, Anna Boone led three Ririe players in double figure scoring as the Bulldogs defeated Bear Lake for their second win in as many days.
Boone had a game-high 24 points and made four of Ririe’s seven 3-pointers.
“She rebounded well, she shot well,” Ririe coach Damien Smith said. “She did things that don’t go on a stat sheet. That kid has been our motor this year. It was a good offensive game for us, especially in back-to-back games.”
Maddie Johnson added 17 points and Indee Williams had 11 for Ririe (8-4), which plays Dec. 29 at Snake River.
RIRIE 67, BEAR LAKE 44
Bear Lake 9 18 4 13 — 44
Ririe 16 16 14 21 — 67
BEAR LAKE (44) — Paige Bennett 4, Hailey Humpherys 17, Josi Kelsey 11, Jimi Lloyd 8, Chelsea Gundersen 1, Whitney Lloyd 3. FG: 15. FT: 11-21. 3-pointers: 3 (Humpherys). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE (67) — Maddie Johnson 17, Indee Williams 11, Eden Griffith 2, Sara Boone 3, Anna Boone 24, Dallas Sutton 4, Halley Guthrie 6. FG: 24. FT: 12-14. 3-pointers: 7 (Johnson 1, Williams 1, S. Boone 1, A. Boone 4). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
SODA SPRINGS 58, SNAKE RIVER 40: At Moreland, defending 2A state champion Soda Springs extended its win streak to 35 games in a nonconference win over defending 3A state runner-up Snake River.
The undefeated Cardinals, ranked unanimous No. 1 in 2A in the most recent Idaho state media poll, held the Panthers, ranked No. 4 in 3A, to single-digit scoring in the middle two quarters. Soda Springs had three players finish with double-figure scoring.
Josee Steadman had 17 points and Abby Morgan added 13 to lead Snake River (7-4), which hosts Ririe on Dec. 29.
SODA SPRINGS 58, SNAKE RIVER 40
Soda Springs 18 15 12 13 — 58
Snake River 12 6 8 14 — 40
SODA SPRINGS (58) — Sadie Gronning 17, Reagan Yamauchi 12, Jor. Balls 12, Smith 8, Joc. Balls, 6, Pelayo 3.
SNAKE RIVER (40) — Josee Steadman 17, Abby Morgan 13, Olivia Kracl 3, Mia Harper 3, Dalli Merrill 2, Abbie Tew 2.
WATERSPRINGS 62, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 4: At Watersprings, the Warriors held the Eagles under 10 points to earn their third win of the season.
Jessica Merkle scored 20 points for Watersprings, as Taylor's Crossing scored two points during the second and fourth quarter.
"We played them before and they scored 20 points on us," Watersprings coach John Yadon said. "We did a better job at our halfcourt defense. We didn't press them or anything. It was what it was ... and we were gonna meet some goals."
Angelina Walker and Malarie Godfrey scored the Eagles' only baskets, as Watersprings made 30 field goals.
Watersprings (3-5) plays Saturday at Mackay.
WATERSPRINGS 62, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 4
Taylor's Crossing 0 2 0 2 — 4
Watersprings 22 14 14 12 — 62
TAYLOR's CROSSING (4) — Angelina Walker 2, Malarie Godfrey 2. FG: 2. 3-pointers: none. FT: 0-4. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
WATERSPRINGS (62) — Riley Winklemann 16, Jessica Merkle 20, Angie Gomez 10, Rylee Mathison 10, Gracie Carpenter 6. FG: 30. 3-pointers: none. FT: 2-12. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
GRACE 49, CHALLIS 38: At Grace, Challis began 1A Division I District 5-6 conference play with a loss to Grace.
The Grizzlies, who got a combined 25 points from two players, led 25-10 at halftime and 35-26 after three quarters.
Tessa Gregory had 13 points and Jazmine Rivera added seven for Challis (6-7, 0-1), which is off until a Jan. 3 home game versus Oakley.
GRACE 49, CHALLIS 38
Challis 3 7 16 12 — 38
Grace 9 16 10 14 — 49
CHALLIS (38) — Farr 9, Zoe D’Orazio 2, Zigler 2, Erickson 3, Hannah Corrigan 2, Jazmine Rivera 7, Tessa Gregory 13.
GRACE (49) — Straatman 2, Walker 1, Younger 2, Hill 13, Sorenson 6, Rigby 8, Lloyd 1, Windley 4, Clegg 12.
Boys Basketball
SOUTH FREMONT 47, WEST JEFFERSON 38: At St. Anthony, the Cougars picked up their third-straight win thanks to some solid defense and double-digit scoring outputs from Kyler Yancey, Tagg Bair and Jace Neville.
Neville and Bair both scored 10 points with Bair finishing with both the Cougars' 3-pointers. Yancey led all scorers with 12.
Dillon Jacobs had 12 for the Panthers, as West Jefferson battled back after falling behind 23-14 at halftime.
"Our guys really battled," South Fremont coach Ryon Pope said. "I'm happy with our guys' effort. We've won three in a row and I think we've really turned the corner and hopefully we keep going."
South Fremont (3-5) plays Thursday at the Parma Tournament. West Jefferson (0-8) plays Malad on Jan. 4.
SOUTH FREMONT 47, WEST JEFFERSON 38
West Jefferson 9 5 12 12 — 38
South Fremont 11 12 13 11 — 47
WEST JEFFERSON (38) — Dillon Jacobs 12, Dalton Robins 5, Landen Larsen 9, Trystan Sawyer 4, Max Ricks 3, Branson Morton 5. FG: 12. 3-pointers: 2 (Morton, Sawyer). FT: 12-17. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: Jacobs.
SOUTH FREMONT (47) — Bridger Erickson 2, Dallin Orme 1, Nick Hammond 6, Edwin Smith 6, Kyler Yancey 12, Jace Neville 10, Tagg Bair 10. FG: 18. 3-pointers: 2 (Bair 2). FT: 9-16. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
WATERSPRINGS 54, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 18: At Watersprings, the Warriors held the Eagles in check defensively to move to 7-1 on the year.
Landon Bowman had 29 points — 12 in the third quarter — as Watersprings coach Scott Moe complimented his team's defensive effort Thursday night.
"Real proud of our guys. Even though our shots weren't falling early, we still played good defense," Moe said.
"We did a lot of good things. We just can't throw the ball into the ocean," he added.
Despite 31 misses, Watersprings finished with 16 offensive rebounds, Moe said.
The Warriors play Saturday at Mackay for a conference game. Taylor's Crossing (0-8) hosts Challis Jan. 4.
WATERSPRINGS 54, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 18
Taylor's Crossing 0 8 6 4 — 18
Watersprings 12 14 16 12 — 54
TAYLOR's CROSSING (18) — Hammon 7, Davis 5, Wilde 2, Hedenberg 1, Binchenagel 2, Boone 1. FG: 4. 3-pointers: 2 (Hammon, Davis). FT: 8-16. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: Davis.
WATERSPRINGS (54) — Canfield 13, Buell 2, Bowman 29, Almgren 5, Simmons 4, Aldinger 1. FG: 20. 3-pointers: 6 (Canfield, Bowman 5). FT: 8-16. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Hunter Rogers.
Sand Creek pro John Graham named Senior Player of the Year by Rocky Mountain Section PGA
John Graham, a PGA head professional at Sand Creek Golf Course in Idaho Falls, Idaho, was awarded the Rocky Mountain Section PGA Senior Player of the Year honors, per a press release sent out Thursday morning.
"John has been one of the very best players in the Section for a long time, and his perseverance and steady play finally earned him the hardware," the press release states.
Graham was victorious in the Idaho Open Senior Division, the Snake River Chapter Senior Match Play Championship and had solid finishes in the Senior Section Championship and the Section Championship.
Others that were awarded included: Ben Bryson (from Eagle) won Player of the Year and Katie Somers, PGA Assistant Professional at the aforementioned BanBury Golf Course, won the inaugural Women's Player of the Year.