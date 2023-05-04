Wheelbarrow driver Oakley Ransom (Skyline) and wheelbarrow Sasha Terell (Thunder Ridge) work through a conditioning drill at Compass Academy. Right: Thunder Ridge’s Reagan Chandler flips a pass to Idaho Falls Rush teammate during a drill Thursday at Compass Academy.
Idaho Falls Rush coach Kayce Wegener directs her team Thursday during practice at Compass Academy.
By PAUL LAMBERT
prsports@postregister.com
Thunder Ridge’s Reagan Chandler flips a pass to Idaho Falls Rush teammate during a drill Thursday at Compass Academy.
By PAUL LAMBERT
prsports@postregister.com
Shelley senior and Idaho Falls Rush player Trinity Reed laughs while making a pass Thursday during practice at Compass Academy.
By PAUL LAMBERT
prsports@postregister.com
Wheelbarrow driver Oakley Ransom (Skyline) and wheelbarrow Sasha Terell (Thunder Ridge) work through a conditioning drill at Compass Academy. Right: Thunder Ridge’s Reagan Chandler flips a pass to Idaho Falls Rush teammate during a drill Thursday at Compass Academy.
By PAUL LAMBERT
prsports@postregister.com
Idaho Falls Rush captain and Skyline junior Abby Wegener discusses proper technique during practice Thursday at Compass Academy.
Growing a program takes time to be successful. Growing a sport in an area where it is not widely popular not only takes time, but also takes energy and dedication. It also takes passion to promote a sport that interests young people and fans.
However, Rush Rugby has no problem finding opportunities to grow the sport and give girls the chance to develop not just in rugby, but also in everyday life.
Rush Rugby started in 2008 as a boys only team. In 2014, it expanded to girls and was the first team that played the same year it started. The club recruits girls, usually starting as freshmen, who have never played rugby and want to learn the game at the club level. All Rush games are played in the Boise area.
Players come from Bonneville, Skyline, Shelley, Thunder Ridge and Rigby High School. They are led by Jaysa Paulsen, a senior from Skyline who has been playing since eighth grade. Paulsen recently signed a letter of intent to play rugby at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Paulsen learned the game at the club level through a cousin.
“They had a middle school club; I was in eighth grade when I started,” Paulsen said. “The coaches have been a great help. I give a lot of thanks to them. I would not have been good without the coaches,” Paulsen said.
Instagram became a tool for Paulsen to reach out to colleges that have rugby programs. A school from Michigan also had interest in Paulsen. Having former Rush Rugby player Annekkia Ritter-Truxal at American International College made it easier for Paulsen’s decision.
“We had an alumni player who played for this club, who is now playing there as well, so I had that connection,” Paulsen said.
For other players, it was not only trying to find a sport that they can grow in, but playing on the team became about inclusiveness and family.
“I started my eighth-grade year,” Abigail Wegner said. “It just felt very inclusive and felt like a family more than anything,”
Kaysia Staggie was introduced to the sport by Jaysia, who is her cousin.
“I really liked it because it is full contact and helps get out anger and helps with mental health,” Staggie said.
With rugby being a contact sport, bruises are common. However, players have learned to not only shake it off, but also laugh it off.
“Among all of us, we compare our bruises and our cuts,” Wegner said. “I think on the field to give a hit or someone else hits you, your teammates are there to help you out.”
“Everybody else plays different sports, which really puts a different perspective into it,” Staggie said. “Just reassuring each other that we are with each other all the time.”
As they begin the playoffs this weekend, the success of the team is not only about winning on the field, but to grow rugby in east Idaho. Some players that are juniors in high school see themselves coaching rugby, which will benefit not only the players, but the growth of the sport as well.
“People need to know it’s here and it’s here to stay,” Rush head coach Kayce Wegner said.
“I have four juniors that are certified coaches and that in the state of Idaho we probably have 30 in total, that is a pretty big deal,” Wegner said.
While playing rugby brings physicality, it also brings teams together to socialize.
“At the end of the game, everybody comes together.” coach Wegner said. “They call it a social. They hug, talk, socialize. The team that hosts feeds them. So everybody gets a big meal and that’s kind of been the greatest part about everything and rugby in general. It’s family.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.