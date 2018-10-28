POCATELLO — We’ve seen Idaho State win with its flashy offense and game-breaking plays.
But when it’s a low-scoring, hard-nosed, gridiron grind?
You bet.
The Bengals’ defense stood tall Saturday in the team’s 24-17 win against Montana State at Holt Arena. The victory keeps Idaho State (5-3, 4-1 Big Sky Conference) in the hunt for a conference title and FCS playoff berth, while snapping an 11-game losing streak to the Bobcats.
Montana State (4-4, 2-3 Big Sky) drove 72 yards on its final possession and looked poised to tie the game late. A second-down sack by Aren Manu, third-down pass breakup by Joe Martin and fourth-down tackle by Adkin Aguirre 2 yards in front of the first-down marker sealed the win.
ISU held the Bobcats to seven points through three quarters and battled through being on the field for 33 minutes, 55 seconds.
“They never waiver. They have all the confidence in the world in themselves,” Bengals quarterback Tanner Gueller said. “They’re a hell of a defense. It’s cool to see them show that today.”
The defense’s efforts were needed in a game that featured some of ISU’s lowest offensive outputs this season.
The Bengals’ 24 points are their lowest against an FCS opponent since last season’s 35-7 loss at Weber State, as are the team’s 391 yards of offense. ISU seldom exploded for chunk plays as it typically does, instead grinding out 43 rushing attempts at 4 yards per pop and 5.4 yards per play overall.
ISU’s longest offensive play of the day was a 31-yard pass from Tanner Gueller to Mitch Gueller in the fourth quarter. Montana State’s defense ranks fourth in the Big Sky, allowing 28.8 points and 403.5 yards per game.
“All week, we preached we had to be a little bit patient. They cap big plays and things like that, that we thrive on,” Tanner Gueller said. “We were patient as an offense and took what they gave us.”
After Montana State scored a touchdown on its game-opening 14-play drive, the Bobcats were shut out until the 14:00 mark of the fourth quarter. MSU kicker Tristan Bailey missed two field goals, quarterback Troy Andersen was picked off by Aguirre, and punter Jered Padmos overthrew an open man on a fake-punt fourth-down play.
ISU’s defense held the Bobcats without a first down on five consecutive drives, which combined to total 16 yards.
“This is what we expect to do every week,” said ISU linebacker Christian Holland, who notched a career-high 18 tackles. “It feels good to finally have actually done it. We work really hard and we set our expectations very high.”
Montana State rebuffed its offensive coaching staff early in the week. A new offensive coordinator was in place for the Bobcats on Saturday, which left ISU’s defense scrambling early.
MSU’s first two possessions went 129 yards over 27 plays in a combined span of 12:07.
After that, though, the Bengals stood up.
“(Defensive coordinator) Roger Cooper said there was three plays in the first half that he had seen on film,” ISU coach Rob Phenicie said. “Coop did a great job.”
While ISU’s defense made stop after stop, the offense inched its way down the field and built a 24-7 third-quarter lead.
James Madison scored on a 7-yard run, Austin Campbell caught a 9-yard TD from Tanner Gueller and DeMonte Horton caught a 4-yard fade for a score in a span of 10:09 between the second and third frames. ISU went 4 for 4 on third down during a 15-play, 94-yard march that was capped by Madison’s score.
In the fourth quarter, though, the Bengals gained 83 yards on 18 plays but scored zero points. Their drives ended fumble, fumble, punt and were saved at the end by the defense.
Tanner Gueller and Michael Dean each lost a fourth-quarter fumble — the Bengals’ only two turnovers.
“We preach ball security around here and we cannot lose the ball,” Phenicie said. “In situations like that, that’s ridiculous. Ain’t gonna happen. It will not happen here.”
Tanner Gueller completed 18 of 29 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Madison led the rushing attack with 87 yards and a score on 21 carries. Dean and Horton pulled down four catches each for 54 and 35 yards, respectively.
Kody Graves (12) and Aguirre (10) joined Holland with double-digit tackles. Aguirre’s third-quarter interception was the eighth of his college career.
MSU’s Andersen went 16 of 28 through the air for 173 yards and no touchdowns. He added 106 yards rushing and one touchdown on 19 carries, and was aided by 120 yards on 19 totes from Isaiah Ifanse. MSU outgained ISU 425-391.
Andersen, who has also played running back and linebacker at Montana State, averages 110.5 yards rushing per game this season.
“He was a great athlete. We had to know where he was at all times,” Bengals linebacker Joe Martin said of Andersen. “It was a challenge, but we bottled him up enough. I wouldn’t say well, but we did enough. Just enough.”
ISU’s win Saturday was its first against Montana State since 2003, and first over the ‘Cats Pocatello since 2002. The Bengals are in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Sky with three regular-season games remaining, starting next Saturday at the Portland State Vikings.
“Now, it’s onto the next,” Tanner Gueller said. “We’ve just got to keep plugging away.”