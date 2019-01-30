REXBURG — In Round 1, it was the first quarter.
In Round 2, it was the fourth.
Regardless of whether they started hot or finished hot, the Madison Bobcats proved they are the team to beat in 5A District 6 basketball, completing a regular season sweep of rival Rigby with a 56-43 win Wednesday night at Madison High School.
The Bobcats (16-2, 4-0) won the first meeting just before the Christmas break, riding an early 16-6 lead to victory in Trojan Town.
Wednesday night in front of a standing-room-only home crowd, the Bobcats rallied from a 29-19 halftime deficit, outscoring the Trojans (15-3, 2-2) 37-14 in the second half — including a 21-6 fourth quarter slaughter.
“It was an awesome atmosphere here tonight with two really solid teams going at each other,” Rigby coach Justin Jones said. “Madison got that momentum going and took off, and all credit to them.”
Madison struggled to a 6-for-17 shooting start on the North rim in the first half, while Rigby was clicking on the other end at an 11-for-21 clip including four 3-pointers.
The Trojans pushed their lead to 12 midway through the third quarter, but the host Bobcats closed the period on an 11-1 run.
It was more of the same to start the fourth quarter, and after a quick, lay-in by Rigby big man Tanoa Togiai, Madison took over — hitting 5-of-6 from the field in the quarter to score 21 of the next 25.
The Bobcats broke through with a game-tying 3-pointer from Carson Downey from the right corner, and took the lead for good on the next possession on a straight away 23-footer from Mason McWhorter.
Following two more unanswered field goals from Downey and Hathaway, senior guard Jaden Schwab got a long rebound and was alone on a break to the south rim.
Schwab got to the rim just ahead of two trailing defenders, and dealt a knockout blow when he was fouled on a successful lay-up.
What followed can only be described as rivalry pandemonium.
“In all my years playing here, I’ve never seen (the fans) like that, and I’ve never heard anything so loud. It was crazy,” the senior guard said. “Once I got it, I just saw the open court and knew I had to finish. Luckily it went in.”
Next up for the Trojans is a Friday night road date at Highland, and the Bobcats will next be in action Friday at Thunder Ridge.