Chari Hawkins concluded her first world championships appearance with a 12th-place finish in the heptathlon, compiling 6,073 points at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. The competition concluded a little after midnight Friday, Doha time.
The 2010 Madison graduate and five-time All-American at Utah State entered Thursday in 11th place with 3,702 points through the first four events--placing sixth in 100-meter hurdles in 13.23 seconds, tying for eighth in high jump upon clearing 1.77 meters, placing 12th in shot put with a personal-best mark of 13.59 meters and placing 14th in the 200 in 24.81--on Wednesday. On Thursday, she placed 13th in long jump with a mark of 5.95 meters, 13th in javelin with a mark of 40.07 meters and ninth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:16.78. This is the fourth time Hawkins has surpassed 6,000 points in her career.
Hawkins placed third among Americans in the finals. Fellow U.S. heptathletes Erica Bougard and Kendell Williams were fourth and fifth with respective totals of 6,470 and 6,415 points while Annie Kunz was 13th with 6,067. Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson won the world title by an impressive 304-point margin, finishing with 6,981 points to break the previous British heptathlon record of 6,945 previously held by 2012 Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill.
A professional heptathlete living and training in San Diego under the direction of San Diego State head track coach and two-time Olympian Shelia Burrell, Hawkins received an invitation from USA Track and Field on Sept. 11 to represent Team USA in Doha. She was invited due to being 17th in the IAAF world rankings. She placed third with a personal best 6,230 points at the USA Outdoor Championships in July in Des Moines, but that score fell shy of the automatic qualifying standard of 6,300 to make Team USA for worlds. Athletes had until Sept. 6 to reach the automatic qualifying standard for worlds if they had not already done so, but could also reach worlds based on IAAF world rankings. Hawkins said in September that the top-24 heptathletes in the world rankings tend to go to the world championships. Hawkins, who placed 15th at the 2016 Olympic Trials and is training with hopes of representing Team USA at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, has already surpassed the automatic qualifying standard for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials. The automatic qualifying standard of 6,000 points must be attained between January 1, 2019 and June 7, 2020, and the competition field will be limited to 18 athletes.